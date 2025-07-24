The Crossroads prepares for brutal, scorcher weekend Published 6:15 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Sweat drips down Luis Correa as he marches in formation during summer band camp at Victoria East High School in 2022. (Advocate file photo)

While back to school drives are about to kick into full gear, the summer heat is just getting started, with the heat index and the UV index reaching higher and higher numbers each day.

In South Texas, many are aware that just because the temperature gauge says one number, it’s not a true descriptor of what it actually feels like outside.

“This Thursday and the upcoming Wednesday are two days we are forecasting to have a moderate to major heat risk,” Angel Enriquez, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service, said.

The heat index takes into account air temperature and humidity to measure how hot it feels outside. A high heat index means high humidity which makes it harder for the body to cool down.

“The heat index is what your body feels,” Enriquez said.

The body cools itself down by sweating and, when sweat doesn’t evaporate as quickly, the body can overheat.

When the body overheats or it can no longer compensate for the fluids and salt lost through sweating, the body’s internal temperature begins to rise and heat sickness can strike fast and lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat strokes.

Sometimes, the temperature gauge can be deceiving. Even with minimal sun, a high humidity can lead to a high heat index that can be dangerous.

Victoria has seen record high temperatures in the last two decades and the hottest day on record in September 5, 2000 when temperatures reached as high as 111°.

This week, the heat index is expected to reach triple digits with the air temperature following close behind in the upper 90s. Coupled with a very high UV index, it’s going to be a scorcher.

“We’re looking at a heat index between 105 and 110 degrees for Thursday and next Wednesday,” Enriquez said.

The temperature does not impact UV radiation levels, which are expected to peak at level 10 this week. A 10 rating means there is a greater risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. For context, a score of 11 or above is consider an extreme rating.

The UV index measures the strength of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. In short, it’s what cause not only tanning but skin cancer. The UV index can still be high on days were it is cool or cloudy.

The UV index typically peaks during midday, when the sun is the highest in the sky (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

With a high heat index and a high UV index this week, residents should avoid peak UV hours during midday if possible, stay in the shade, wear sun protective clothing such as a hat, long sleeves and pants, layer on mineral sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Madison O’Hara is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at madison.ohara@vicad.com.