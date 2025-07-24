VISD Gold Card Club provides free event access Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Events featuring students in the area often draw large crowds of supportive parents and family members. From athletics to cultural events, supporters of the region’s hardworking children gather to show their unwavering commitment and dedication to their students.

The Victoria Independent School District (VISD) offers a select group of these community members the chance to show their support without constraints. VISD announced the return of its Gold Card Club program for the 2025–26 school year.

The Gold Card Club Program provides eligible residents of Victoria County with elevated access to cheer on their students. The program grants free admissions to all VISD-hosted home athletic and cultural events, with the exception of UIL playoff games and the district musical.

“The Gold Card Club is a way to say ‘thank you’ to community members who have supported VISD, its students and schools over the years,” according to VISD. “The dedication and continued contributions that have helped shape a better, brighter future for VISD students have not gone unnoticed. This card will allow residents to continue supporting VISD events, free of charge.”

Community members who are 62 years-of-age or older and reside in Victoria County qualify for the VISD Gold Card Club Program.

“With this card, eligible residents can enjoy student performances, athletic competitions and more—all while continuing their commitment to public education and student success,” according to a VISD communications press release.

Applications for the Gold Card Club Program will be available beginning Monday, August 18 at the VISD Administration Building, located at 102 Profit Drive, Victoria, TX. All applicants must provide proof of age and residency. Some valid forms of identification include a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The VISD Gold Card Club Program is an exclusive group of the district’s most dedicated supporters. Only 1,000 Gold Cards will be available for the 2025–26 school year. Cards will be

issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible residents are encouraged to apply early.

“We’re excited to offer the Gold Card Club again this year as a way to recognize the strong community support behind our students,” Spencer Gantt, VISD athletic director, said. “This program brings our schools and community even closer together.”

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.