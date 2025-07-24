Bust a move at Theatre Victoria’s Footloose performance

Footloose isn’t a show some expected Theatre Victoria to do, especially not director Michael Teer. But this summer, Teer took a risk and decided to do something more PG-13 and take a chance on a show that wasn’t typical of the venue’s children-heavy musicals.

“There’s deeper messages in this show, such as relationship abuse and societal pressure. But there’s still a message of hope, just without all the ooey-gooey songs,” Teer said. “This musical showcases the immense amount of talent we have here in Victoria. This cast has dug deep within themselves to play these roles.”

Logan Lawrence, 19, has been waiting for his turn in the spotlight. When auditions came up for Footloose, he adamantly desired to play lead role of Ren McCormack. He’s been in multiple Theatre Victoria shows throughout high school, but since he’s stepped into his first lead role as Ren this summer, he’s been putting his heart and his best dance moves into the show.

“I’m ready to hear the roar of the crowd, I’ve been waiting for a while,” Lawrence said. “I’m a lot like Ren. I can’t sit still.”

When co-star Emily Martinez, 19, took on the role of Ariel Moore, she didn’t consider herself a dancer. However, local dance instructor and choreographer Brenda Tally has proven to her that everyone can dance.

“If you think you can’t dance, she’ll prove you wrong,” Martinez said. “As leads, the eyes are on us. Dancing is all about energy, but dancing as a character means you got to keep smiling, to keep acting the whole time.”

While the 1984 movie is an integral part of pop culture for millennials and Gen Xers, “Footloose” is a film a lot of the younger generation hasn’t seen.

“I came into the show with a fresh perspective. I hadn’t seen the movie until a few weeks ago,” Martinez said. “I got to put my own spin on Ariel.”

Lawrence can remember the first time he saw Kevin Bacon dancing his heart out in the railyard warehouse, jumping in the air and executing high kicks. He was 13, and it was his turn to wash the dishes.

“I could hear whopping and hollering coming from the living room. As the door opened, I looked over and saw Willard punching Cowboy Bob,” Lawrence said. “I went back to doing the dishes, but then I heard the music and I saw Kevin dancing his butt off in the railyard. I just thought ‘that’s so me.’ I loved how he danced with so much energy. It just always stuck with me.”

While he’s seen Bacon’s iconic performance, watched all the musical versions of the movie, he’s made his version of Ren his own, and made the character more expressive.

“Musical theatre is my passion. It’s what drives me,” Lawrence said.

Teer said the show teaches people to let go of the the things that are holding them down and to enjoy life.

“This cast has been so willing to step out of their comfort zones and discover talents they didn’t even know they had,” Teer said.

To close Theatre Victoria’s 48th season, Teer knew it was time for a change and offer a show for adults.

“Be ready to walk away being proud of not just community theatre, but of the local talent we have here,” Teer said. “We want people to be excited and proud of what we do offer and to bring their friends to a show; to bring people in from out of town to see what we are doing here.”

For cast members like Martinez who have been with Theatre Victoria since they were in Elementary school, Theatre Victoria has offered performers and audiences a place to escape from real life and step into a character’s life.

“This is where I can really be myself and also be someone else,” Martinez said.

Footloose will run from July 25-27 and July 31-August 3. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatrevictoria.org or by calling the Leo J Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-8587.

“This is something people haven’t seen from of us. I never expected us to do Footloose,” Martinez said. “You should want to jump out of your seat and dance with us when you watch this show.”

Madison O’Hara is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at madison.ohara@vicad.com.