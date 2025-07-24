DeTar to open new primary care clinic on A&M-Victoria campus

DeTar Medical Group Primary Care East, located within the Health & Wellness Center on the campus of Texas A&M University – Victoria, will be home to two board-certified family medicine physicians, Dr. Angela Rodriguez and Dr. Mark Gonzalez

DeTar Healthcare System is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest facility—DeTar Medical Group Primary Care East—set to open August 1, 2025. Conveniently located within the Health & Wellness Center on the campus of Texas A&M University – Victoria (2810 N. Ben Wilson Street, Suite 100), the new clinic will expand access to quality primary care for students, faculty, and the surrounding community.

The clinic will be home to two board-certified family medicine physicians, Dr. Mark Gonzalez and Dr. Angela Rodriguez — both graduates of the DeTar Family Medicine Residency Program. The clinic will offer comprehensive primary care services and walk-in care for the Victoria community and university population.

“We’re excited to strengthen our relationship with Texas A&M University–Victoria and increase access to quality healthcare right on their campus,” said Bernard Leger, CEO of DeTar Healthcare System. “This new location reflects our continued commitment to providing convenient, compassionate care where people live, work, and learn. We’re especially proud to have Dr. Gonzalez and Dr. Rodriguez — both exceptional graduates of our residency program — leading this new chapter.”

The new clinic is part of a broader initiative to expand DeTar’s reach within the community and provide students, faculty, and area residents with easier access to timely medical care.

“The university is excited to open this new building, and we are proud to partner with the DeTar Healthcare System to offer a clinic location on campus. We look forward to many years of working together to serve the needs of the university’s students and the community,” said Dr. Bob Glenn, President of UHV.

To celebrate the launch, DeTar, along with Texas A&M-Victoria, will host an open house, ribbon cutting, and business after hours mixer at the new clinic and Wellness Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend and meet the physicians, tour the clinic & wellness facility, and learn more about the services being offered.

Polls Barring rain, will you brave the heat and get outside this weekend? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

Appointments can be made by visiting www.mydetardoctors.com or calling 361-305-6500.