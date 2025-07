Published 1:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Rosa Perez Gomez, age 84 passed away on Monday, July 21, 2025. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 25, 2025 at Colonial Funeral Home at 1PM, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.