Accomplished Victorian ‘Beak’ Howell passes away

On July 1, 2025, Lieutenant General Jefferson Davis “Beak” Howell Jr., 85, of Bee Cave, Texas, passed away. He served in the Marine Corps and previously held the position of director of the NASA Johnson Space Center.

Howell Jr. and his family have left a major impact on Victoria, the surrounding region, state and country. He was born in Victoria in 1939 to Jefferson Davis Howell and Harriet Henrietta Hornburg. His parents were life-long educators. Howell Middle School in the Victoria Independent School District (VISD) was named after his father, Jefferson Davis Howell.

Howell Jr. graduated from the University of Texas in 1961 and the University of Texas Graduate School in 1970 with distinguished honors. His time with the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity while in school led to his 37-year career in the Marine Corps.

He joined the Marine Corps after being dared to by one of his fraternity brothers. Howell Jr. served as a platoon leader at Camp Pendleton in California, and was selected for flight training in 1964. As a naval aviator, he flew over 300 combat missions in Vietnam.

A decorated veteran, Howell received a number of awards during his military service: the Air Medal, 2 individual and 25 Strike Flight Awards, Bronze Star Medal with Combat V, the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He was awarded the Navy League’s John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership while Commanding VMFA- 212 as well.

Following his military service, Howell held the position of Senior Vice President at SAIC. He then went on to serve as the Center Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, guiding the agency through the aftermath of the Columbia disaster.

He was awarded NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Award in 2003 and the Distinguished Service Medal 2005. He worked as an Adjunct Professor and Senior Research Fellow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas after his time at NASA.

“His selfless service to his country knew no bounds,” according to Howell Jr.’s obituary. “Beak will be remembered for his unwavering integrity, inspirational leadership and commitment to excellence.”

Services for Howell Jr. will be held Aug.1 at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend should wear Texas casual or aloha attire. Any memorial donations can be made to the Semper Fi Fund and Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

“Beak will be remembered by his family as someone who pursued his dreams, and lived a great life surrounded by people he loved,” according to his obituary. “Beak loved the Marine Corps, God, the Texas Longhorns, and his family — though the ranking of those might spark some friendly debate. Beak never missed an opportunity to tell a good story, and he always welcomed an audience with a smile. His generous heart, quick wit, and joyful spirit will be missed more than words can say.”

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.