Community and Club News for July 25, 2025

VFD OPERATION INSTALLATION CONTINUES

The Victoria Fire Department is continuing its personal, hands-on approach to keeping residents safe.

This Saturday, July 26, staff with the Victoria Fire Department will visit households in the Vista Del Sol neighborhood, going door-to-door to ensure residents have working smoke detectors. If they do not have smoke detectors, the Fire Department will provide and install the number of smoke detectors required at no charge. The department’s goal is to keep the community safe.

The Victoria Fire Department partners with local donors to obtain smoke detectors and distribute them to residents upon request or at community events, such as the Keep Victoria Beautiful neighborhood cleanups.

These home visits are part of “Operation Installation,” an initiative under the Fire Marshal’s Office’s smoke detector distribution program. “Operation Installation” aims to increase the number of distributions by bringing smoke detectors directly to residents.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will not be finished with Operation Installation on Saturday. Staff will be out in the community to help keep residents safe on seven more dates in 2025.

Aug. 9

Aug. 2

Sept. 6

Sept. 20

Oct. 18

Nov. 1

Dec. 6

The location of the future “Operation Install” visits is yet to be determined. The visits from staff prioritize low to moderate income neighborhoods as well as areas with higher numbers of elderly residents.

Why it matters

About 60% of home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke detectors, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“Smoke detectors are one of the most important fire safety tools available,” Ponce said. “When they are maintained properly, they can save lives by alerting occupants to a fire and giving them more time to escape.”

Protect your home

Homeowners who live within city limits can request a smoke detector installation by calling the Fire Marshal’s Office at 361-485-3460 or visiting www.victoriatx.gov/fire.

Residents can also call the Fire Marshal’s Office to donate to the program.

VC HOSTS SUPER SATURDAY REGISTRATION

Victoria College will offer prospective and current students the opportunity to begin or finalize their preparations for the upcoming Fall 2025 semester with a “Super Saturday” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Student Services Building on VC’s Main Campus.

Students will be able to discuss their educational plans with an advisor, apply for admissions and financial aid, enroll in classes and make payments. The event coincides with Tax-Free Weekend, giving students an opportunity to purchase books and supplies tax-free at the VC Bookstore, located on the first floor of the Library Building.

Students will also have the opportunity to take the Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Assessment. The test is free for the first 20 students, and pre-registration is not required. However, seating is limited, and testing will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at VC’s Continuing Education Center.

Advisors and specialists will be available to offer information on VC’s education and training opportunities; degree, certificate and transfer pathways; job-training courses; and adult education offerings.

Attendees are encouraged to use Entrance #1 off of Ben Jordan Street and look for event signs.

For more information, call (361) 573-3291 or chat live at VictoriaCollege.edu.

COFFEE WITH THE JUDGE

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller invites residents to a special edition of “Coffee with the

Judge” on Thursday, July 31, from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., featuring special guest Dr. Robert Glenn, President of the University of Houston-Victoria.

Hosted at Blume and Flour, 206 N. Liberty St., this free, come-and-go event provides a relaxed setting for community members to visit with elected officials, ask questions, share concerns, or simply enjoy a casual conversation. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be served.

“It’s a great way to hear directly from the people we serve,” said Judge Zeller. “And we’re honored to have Dr. Glenn join us for this special edition.”

Event Details:

What: Coffee with the Judge

Who: County Judge Ben Zeller and UHV President Dr. Robert Glenn

When: Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 7:45 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Where: Blume and Flour, 206 N. Liberty St.

Cost: Free | Complimentary coffee and pastries provided

No RSVP is necessary. All are welcome.