Higher Education: From college student to clinic owner, this man’s journey started at VC

For Michael Pfeil Jr., the path to owning his own family practice clinic, MHK Family Practice, began at Victoria College.

After training as an emergency medical technician (EMT), Pfeil was drawn to the college’s nursing program, which held a reputation for excellence among local healthcare facilities. The affordability and small class sizes, coupled with approachable professors, created an ideal learning environment.

“Victoria College’s nursing program and its instructors helped guide me to be the best nursing professional I can be,” said Pfeil. “They pushed for excellence and to continue learning more than you think you should.”

After earning his associate degree in nursing from VC in 2006, Pfeil launched his career in the Emergency Department at DeTar Navarro. He went on to complete his Bachelor of Science in nursing from Texas Tech University. Demonstrating a clear trajectory of leadership, he advanced to manager at the DeTar North Emergency Department while simultaneously earning his Master of Science in nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner focus from South University.

“My college journey started at VC, and it helped prepare me for learning through larger university systems,” said Pfeil. “I’m thankful for the educational and professional ‘push’ from the VC nursing faculty that helped me get to where I am today.”

By 2017, Pfeil had completed his formal education and has since gained extensive experience as a Family Nurse Practitioner across various healthcare settings in the Crossroads region, including urgent care, emergency departments, hospitalist services and family practice. These diverse educational, clinical and leadership experiences ultimately led to the opening of MHK Family Practice earlier this year.

Polls Barring rain, will you brave the heat and get outside this weekend? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

“I am forever grateful to the nursing instructors at Victoria College who challenged and inspired me to strive for excellence and to always center care around the patient,” said Pfeil. “Their guidance and the foundational experiences I gained at VC played a pivotal role in shaping the clinician I am today.”

Pfeil isn’t the only one in the family with strong Victoria College ties. His wife, Kristi, is also a VC nursing graduate and now teaches in the very program that helped shape both their careers.

Together, through VC and MHK Family Practice, the Pfeils are giving back to the Crossroads region — a powerful testament to how Victoria College alumni continue to make a meaningful impact in their communities every day.

VC wants to hear from former and current Pirates. Visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ShareYourStory to submit a success story in honor of VC’s 100th anniversary.