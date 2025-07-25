Street dances set to return to Victoria Friday

Nite Tunes will bring live music back to the streets of Victoria on July 25, and August 29th. Pictured: Logan Gisler and the Well Diggers. (Contributed by City of Victoria)

The heart of Main Street in Victoria is set to thrum once more with the vibrant energy of “Nite Tunes,” the highly anticipated free community event making its triumphant return.

After a brief hiatus, the beloved evening of music, dance and local delights will welcome back residents and visitors alike for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Scheduled for Friday, July 25 from 6 to 9 p.m., the evening features performances from Logan Gisler and the Well Diggers followed by Stephanie and the Southern Drive band. On August 29, the event will highlight performances by Velvet Drive and Climate Change (aka The Christmas Tree Huggers) at Deleon Plaza.

Nite Tunes promises to transform Main Street into a lively hub of activity.

“The July and August Nites Tunes events serve as a preview of what’s to come in the year ahead,” Kate Garcia, Manager of the Victoria Main Street program, told the Victoria Advocate. “Beginning next year, this initiative will become a recurring series designed to bring consistent energy, economic activity and cultural vibrancy to downtown Victoria.”

The live music performances promise high-quality entertainment, inviting attendees to dance the night away. Food trucks will be available as well beverage accommodations provided by Another Pour Decisions. There is one caveat—attendees are urged NOT to bring ice chests.

“Events like Nites Tunes don’t just bring music to downtown—they bring momentum. Every visitor, every food truck, every dinner reservation fuels our local economy and supports the small businesses that give Victoria its unique charm,” Garcia said.

Beyond the rhythm, Nite Tunes will feature an impressive array of local food trucks, offering everything from savory street eats to sweet treats, guaranteeing something to satisfy every craving. Additionally, a bustling marketplace of local vendors will showcase unique crafts, artisanal goods, and community services, providing ample opportunities to discover hidden gems and support the local economy.

“The community remembers and loves the past street dances and have been calling for their return since getting a taste of their return in a short series of Parking Lot Parties held in 2023, co-hosted by CVB and Mother Cluckers Downtown,” Garcia said. “Kick off the weekend with a bang: Explore our mini market, savor delicious eats from food trucks, check out head-turning hot rods, and stay for the sound of live music echoing through downtown – all for free admission. When the music winds down, keep the night going with drinks and dining at open downtown restaurants.”

Families are especially encouraged to attend, with activities planned to engage all ages. The open, pedestrian-friendly environment of Deleon Plaza will allow for easy strolling, mingling and enjoying the festive ambiance.

Mark your calendars for Friday, July 25 and prepare to experience the magic of Nite Tunes. This free event is a testament to Victoria’s vibrant community spirit and an evening not to be missed. Come ready to dance, eat, shop and celebrate the return of a true Main Street gem.

