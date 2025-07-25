Student to embark on new chapter at Victoria university

Dillan Curlin holds up his certificate of commitment next to jaX the Jaguar on July 18 at the University of Houston-Victoria. Curlin is set to pursue a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in sociology this fall.

Dillan Curlin is preparing to take on the next chapter of his life at the University of Houston-Victoria, as he plans to turn a challenging high school experience into a solid foundation for a successful academic future.

On July 18, Curlin was among a group of more than 50 students who came to UHV, which will soon become Texas A&M University-Victoria, for a ROAR Orientation session, a dynamic two-day welcome program designed to introduce first-year students to campus life and university resources.

The orientation offered an immersive experience for incoming students, combining both practical informational sessions with engaging social activities, said Molly Duke, coordinator of Student Involvement.

Students began that Friday by checking into campus housing and getting the opportunity to explore their new living spaces, followed by a lively jamboree featuring karaoke, games and entertainment by Jaguar Esports later that day, Duke said. Students also had the opportunity to get a photo taken with jaX the Jaguar while they signed their commitment papers.

“We want to make students feel welcomed and give them a comprehensive understanding of what the university offers,” Duke said.

The program also includes special events like an after-hours hangout, which was held in the new Health & Wellness Center and featured panel discussions led by university leadership.

The orientation concluded with a resource fair to allow students to explore various campus departments and connect with key university resources.

Curlin’s path to higher education wasn’t straightforward. Battling social anxiety and academic challenges during his early middle school and high school years, Curlin said he found himself struggling to connect with his peers and maintain academic performance.

However, a pivotal moment came when a UHV counselor reached out to him in high school, seeing potential where others might have overlooked it.

“The counselor said to me, ‘You can do a lot of good things at our campus,’” Curlin recalled. “No other schools reached out to me like that. So, I took a look at the website, liked everything I saw, and I applied.”

Currently, Curlin is set to pursue a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in sociology this fall. Inspired by his high school debate and mock trial experiences, he dreams of becoming a criminal defense lawyer, then moving on to be a district attorney, ultimately aspiring to serve as a judge one day, he said.

“I would do research on what these trials were based off of, and I noticed there were a lot of things that could be improved on,” Curlin said. “I’ve seen things that could be improved on in the criminal justice system.”

His family has played a crucial role in his journey so far, Curlin said. Raised by a supportive mother and stepfather, with two younger sisters in the home, his childhood was filled with encouragement and constant support, he said. As he prepares to start his freshman year, he’s most excited about starting on his personal growth.

“I want to improve my ability to talk to people and make connections,” he said. “Being in an environment where you are connected with all kinds of people at all times, I am excited to break out of my shell and connect with others.”

The campus has already made a strong first impression on him, Curlin said. It was his first time seeing the campus in person that Friday, and he was impressed with the expansive facilities and the welcoming environment.

“From what I’ve seen, UHV is a very top-tier college for me,” Curlin said. “From the people I’ve met so far, seeing how helpful everyone is and how they actively reached out to me, I just really appreciated that, and I intend to be very dedicated to my time here.”