From the Editor’s Chair: Psalm 147: ‘God heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds’

One of my staff reporters, Madison O’Hara, wrote an article this week titled “When a walk with Alzheimer’s becomes personal.” It regales the story of two local women who both have fought their individual battles with family members afflicted with this dreaded and destructive disease.

After reading Madison’s story, the word that came immediately to my mind is “courageous.” Not only did the degenerative disease take the life of Sandra Kienig’s mother more than years ago, the early onset of dementia also struck her mother-in-law almost simultaneously.

Marissa Ford became forced to deal with the same thing with her mother as well. Both became caretakers for their mothers and, in my humble opinion, that is a noble, albeit frustrating task for anyone who has taken on that role.

If you’ve never had to care for anyone who has been afflicted by either Alzheimer’s or dementia, consider yourself extremely fortunate and blessed. It’s not something you wish on anyone.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports that 7.2 million Americans are stricken with Alzheimer’s—a frightening and disheartening statistic. Additionally, nearly 10% of adults aged 65 and older in the U.S.

Additionally, nearly 10% of adults aged 65 and older in the US have dementia, and that number is projected to increase significantly in the near future.

On a personal note, my mother, whom I have written about previously as my prayer covering, has been slowly deteriorating. While I can still speak with her over the phone, she doesn’t answer questions when I ask them nor does she understand sometimes even the simplest things I say.

My sister, Jackie, and my brother-in-law, David, took Mom into her home more than nine years ago, and I cannot tell you the grief that it has caused them. They both continue to be gracious although Mom has become more and more belligerent as time has gone by. What’s sad to see is this woman who was such a warrior for God reduced to this.

We continue to pray every day for her, but we’re not sure how much time she has left. She is the last of her seven siblings, and she does remember that. She cries constantly about that.

Someone else who is near and dear to my heart is also dealing with the same thing, but on a much higher scale. Her mother has been deteriorating for almost five years, and it’s been a slow, methodical process that has produced a great deal of heartache.

This person’s mother can barely remember anyone’s name, including her children, and she cannot make phone calls or even run her microwave oven. It breaks your heart to see someone who was once so vibrant reduced to a child-like state.

Again, if you deal with this as a caretaker or a relative, my heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to you. I pray that God comforts you and comforts the person who is afflicted. It’s one of the toughest challenges life deals out, and I pray for peace for you. Turn to God and He will comfort you.

Psalm 147:3 reads, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” Take solace in that. God bless you.

Shawn A. Akers is the managing editor of the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at shawn.akers@vicad.com.