Generals beat Seguin 10-1; extend winning streak to 11

Despite rain throughout the evening, the Victoria Generals (31-12) took the field Friday night for their regular season home finale against the Seguin River Monsters. Victoria and Seguin both had the day off yesterday as their Thursday matchup in Seguin was cancelled.

Victoria won the game 10-1 and made it a three-game sweep of Seguin. They also extended their winning streak to a season best 11 games in the Texas Collegiate League.

Victoria starting pitcher Marek Sears gave up a two-out RBI double in the top of the third. It turned out to be the only run of the night for Seguin. In the home half of the fourth, Victoria sent 10 batters to the plate and posted a four-run rally. Victoria’s first run came on a successful double steal. Lead runner Diego Diaz occupied third base and bolted for home as Cole Tabor sprinted from first to second. Both runners were safe, and the score was tied at 1-1.

Outfielder Dalton Mullins was up next and attempted to bunt Tabor over to third with one out. Seguin had trouble fielding the slick ball and the throw to first wound up in foul territory. Tabor scored from second and Mullins ended up at second base. First baseman Dante Turgeon attempted a bunt in the next at-bat, and Seguin gave away another unearned run with a second consecutive throwing error to first. Mullins crossed the plate and Victoria extended to a 3-1 advantage. Later in the frame, Levi Castelleja hit an RBI single to left field which scored Juan Cantua from third.

In the home half of the fifth, Victoria struck again for two more runs. The Generals executed another double steal with Tabor advancing home on the throw to second. The trail runner, Justin Vossos, was safe at second and Victoria led 5-1. Vossos swiped third base in the same at-bat and came home to score on a Cantua sacrifice fly to left field.

Victoria further distanced themselves from Seguin with another four-run rally in the seventh. Andrew Ermis stroked a two-run double down the left field line, and outfielder Caleb Cotton chipped in with an RBI groundout that advanced Ermis to third. Ermis later scored on a wild pitch for the final run of the contest.

“With conditions like this, you’ve got to use the short game to your advantage,” Cotton said after the game. “We did a really good job bunting and putting pressure on them. That’s what we needed to do to win the game, and we took care of business.”

Sears picked up the victory for the Generals and allowed one earned run in four innings. The Generals posted eight hits compared to three for Seguin. Victoria was aided by four Seguin errors. The Generals plan to conclude the regular season on the road with a two-game weekend set against the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The first game of that series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, and the playoffs are set to begin Tuesday.

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.