Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Arlene Greer (Kucera), aged 89, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 9, 1936, in George West, Texas, to the late Clarence Johnson and Jessie Umphres Johnson.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria. Burial will take place at Crescent Valley Cemetery. A Fellowship will follow at Venue 33, 170 FM 1593, Ganado, Texas, 77962.

Arlene had an unconditional love for everyone and enjoyed cooking. She was a collector and a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. For 30 years, she worked as a beautician and owned her own beauty shop. Additionally, she was a partner at G&E Drilling.

Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Jodie Kucera, Sr.; daughters, Susie Greer of Victoria, Texas, and Kimberly Tauzin (Rickey) of Jennings, Louisiana; sons, Jason Kucera (Donna) of Edna, Texas, Keith Kucera (Rosa) of Angleton, Texas, and Jodie Kucera, Jr. of Victoria, Texas; siblings, Allie McCain of Frankston, Texas, Irene Aaron (Hollis) of Schertz, Texas, and Nola Eubanks (Ed) of Center, Texas; grandchildren, LeAnne Taylor (Cody), April Lewis, Tommy (TJ) Lewis, Jenipher Pontius (Terry), Stephanie Stanley, Kelsea Weatherford (Troy), Sabrina Blake (Matt); 14 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Johnson and Jessie Umphres Johnson; daughters, Brenda Greer and Linda Wright; grandson, Tommy (TJ) Lewis; and siblings, Bernice, Dell, Sonny, Buck, Floyd, Charlie, Ina, Dorothy, Kitty, Mabel, and John, Jr..

Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are being handled with care by Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.