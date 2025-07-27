Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Celerina “Sally” Reyes Garza, 91, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, July 20, 2025. She was born on February 3, 1934 in Fannin, Texas to Encarnación and Gregoria Estrada Reyes. She loved dancing, bingos, exercising, horseback riding, camping, cooking, her Dallas Cowboys, and entertaining her family and friends. She worked for Charles and Marguerite Freeman at Freeman’s Pharmacy for 20 years before her retirement. She was a devoted, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her passion was her family, always offering support, wisdom, and love in abundance. She was strong, brave, kind, and so gorgeous. Even in the face of adversity, she faced challenges with remarkable grace and dignity. Sally is survived by her 4 children: Elias Valenzuela (Pat); Minnie Sandoval (Ralph), Norma Valenzuela, and Sally Sams (Pete); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Sally is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, David Valenzuela; miscarried twins,a boy and a girl; her second husband, Noe Garza; parents, Encarnación and Gregoria Reyes; sister, Frances Baladez; brothers, Pedro Reyes and Juan Reyes. Services will be on Saturday, August 2, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 1008 S. Alamo St., Refugio, TX 78377. Visitation with family and friends will start at 9:00 am. Mass will follow immediately at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Refugio. Reception to follow at A Britt Of Heaven, 711 Commerce St., downtown Refugio, TX 78377, which once was the exact location of Freeman’s Pharmacy, her place of employment. Arrangements are under The direction and personal care of Moore’s Funeral Home.