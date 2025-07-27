Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Dominga Morales Dunn, was born in Seguin Tx, to her loving parents Joe and Dominga (Olmos) Morales on May 12, 1940. She passed peacefully in her home, on Wednesday, July 23 2025. Services will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home, Tuesday the 29th of July, visitation hours will be from 6-7PM, with the Rosary to follow from 7-8PM. Burial will take place Wednesday morning July 30th at 10AM meeting at Rosewood Funeral home then proceeding to Memorial Park Cemetery.