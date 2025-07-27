Master Gardeners: Grapes, the Southern Sensation Texas Superstar

There is nothing better on a hot summer afternoon than some nice cold fruit, especially if that fruit comes from your own garden. One of my favorite cold, sweet, juicy fruits on a hot afternoon is a bunch of grapes.

Grapes are bite size and all that sweet juicy comes in its own individual wrapping, kind of like the M&Ms of the fruit world. It has always been difficult to grow table grapes in south Texas, mainly because of the climate. The hot humid summers and the mild winters in this area favor the survival and spread of Pierce Disease in grape plants. Pierce Disease is a bacterial infection that causes the leaves to shrivel and fall off and fruit clusters to shrivel or raisin with the plant eventually dying.

The Victoria area is right in the middle of the region that is described as under extreme pressure from Pierce Disease. Well, meet Texas A&M AgriLife Research’s newest Texas Superstar “Southern Sensation.”

The Southern Sensation Seedless grape is the second table grape collaboration between Texas A&M AgriLife and the University of Arkansas, the other being the Victoria Red. Southern Sensation was first cultivated in Arkansas back in the 1970’s and has been tested in various locations in Arkansas, Central Texas, and the Texas Gulf Coast since that time.

This grape was originally released by the collaborating universities in 2021 and was named a Texas Superstar in March 2025 by Texas A&M AgriLife. Texas Superstars are plant varieties that are easily propagated and extensively tested to withstand the various harsh growing conditions throughout Texas.

For those who love grapes, this newest superstar seems to be a variety well suited for this part of Texas. Recommended for USDA hardiness zone 7b or warmer, this grape has a high tolerance for the heat and humidity. It can tolerate a wide variety of soil types and pH levels, even soils that are not well drained.

The vine grows vigorously and seems to grow best on its own roots, with no real need for grafting onto other root stocks. As noted in several research articles and news releases, perhaps its most valuable characteristic is its Pierce Disease tolerance: “Although formal testing for PD tolerance has not occurred, its survival and lack of symptoms for 34 years in Texas suggests tolerance or some level of resistance” (1).

This variety is available from several nurseries as a bare root plant or as a container plant. It is recommended that bare roots be planted in the fall or early winter, while the container plants can be planted at any time.

Bear in mind that there will always be that little labor of love before enjoying that first fruit from your new grape vines. It will take 3 to 5 years from planting before the first harvest. The vines require pruning and training the vines for production.

It is a semi-erect grape variety that can be trained to a vertical or horizontal growth pattern. While they may be tolerant of Pierce Disease, they are not tolerant of all pests or diseases in this area. They are susceptible to fungal diseases such as black rot, powdery and downy mildews, insects such as the Grape Berry Moth, birds, and other animals.

The best news is that with a little TLC, these grapes will survive and produce fruit in this area. Nonetheless, AgriLife’s press release from Larry Stein, PH.D. sums up the possibilities for this newest Texas Superstar:

“This is really the best Pierce’s disease-tolerant table grape available. There is no doubt, and it doesn’t have seed remnants or tough skin and has a good taste profile. It’s the clear seedless grape option for people who want to expand their fruit selection” (2). I know I am ready to give this newest Texas Superstar a try and cannot wait for that first bunch of grapes.

Care to join me?

