John David Brusenhan, age 58, of Magnolia, Texas passed away on Friday, June 6th, 2025. John was born on July 30th, 1966 in Victoria, Texas to the late Marcus (Wayne) and Zoe Ella Brusenhan. He was a wonderful father and husband. John graduated salutatorian from Stroman High School in Victoria, Texas in 1984 where he played basketball and was an Eagle Scout. After high school he attended Texas A&M University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1989 followed by his Masters of Engineering with a focus in Environmental engineering in 1991. After college, he started working in Houston, Texas where he met his future wife Sue (Larson) Brusenhan. They were married on October 9th, 1993. John worked at Law Engineering and InControl Technologies/UES, where he was known for his expertise in his work and his “dad jokes”. John’s world revolved around his wife and son, Ross, who was born in 1998, as well as his Labrador retrievers through the years. He will be dearly missed. John loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping at the Frio River. He could always be found on the weekend watching or attending Aggie football games and Dallas Cowboy games. He also enjoyed hunting, especially dove hunting with his dogs, as well as gardening in the backyard. John was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an excellent chef and enjoyed grilling brisket, as well as cooking up a fish fry after a successful fishing trip. John is survived by his wife, Sue, and son, Ross; brother, Keet Brusenhan; sisters-in-law Sherri (Dan) Jobin, Stacy (Tom) Annear; three nephews and one niece; as well as his aunt Sue and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1st, 2025 at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball, Texas at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family or donate to a charity of your choice. A meal will be served after the service at Tomball Methodist Church, Tomball Texas.