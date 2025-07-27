Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Lillian Novak Berger, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2025. She was born January 6, 1939 in Flatonia Texas to the late Albert Novak and Lillie Polasek Novak. She married Baltus (B.J.) Berger on April 15, 1961 at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in LaSalle, Texas and began a marriage and a life of love and memories that spanned fifty-one and a half years raising a loving and Christian Catholic home with their two children.

Lillian was a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Altar Society were with her husband (B.J.) chaired many of the churches festivals at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church. She also served as Eucharistic minister and taught Sunday school and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Professionally, she was an active member of Credit Women International. Lillian enjoyed life as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother (Mi Mi), great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend to her many lifelong friends, whether professionally, personally or family members. She loved her family and had a strong faith in God and served the Lord with her attendance and hard work with the Catholic Church. Lillian loved to sew many different outfits for herself, her husband and children. She was very active with the quilting circle at the church. As a family, they spent many summer days at “the lake”, water skiing and enjoying friends and relatives. She was also very active with her children in 4-H and assisted them with their many projects alongside her husband. Lillian loved to dance, especially a good Polka or a Waltz and was a member of the genre dance club in Dacosta.

Lillian and B.J. together with hard work, built a home in Mission Valley where they enjoyed ranching, farming, raising chickens and lambs alongside their children. Lillian graduated Industrial High School in Vanderbilt and pursued banking through Victoria Business/Banking College earning a certificate of graduation. After graduation, she began her career in banking which spanned 39 years as she was always quick to tell anyone in recent years. After retirement, she spent many years helping with her church and worked part-time at the Cuero Livestock Auction.

She is survived by her son, Michael James Berger and wife, Sheli of Victoria; grandchildren: Cameron Berger, Colby Berger, Michaela Berger Yandell, Darion Dodson, Sydney Dodson and Braden Dodson; great-grandchildren, Chaplin Berger and Waylon Yandell; brother, James Novak and wife, Connie; and brother-in-law, Fred Berger and wife, Marie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillie Novak; husband, Baltus James “B.J.” Berger; and daughter, Teresa Berger Dodson.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 27, 2025 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Monday, July 28, 2025 at 11AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Catholic Daughters will display Honor Guard throughout both events. Serving as pallbearers will be her six grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be the Our Lady of Lourdes Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.

In lieu of flowers, donations/memorials can be made to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, in memory of Lillian.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www. colonialfuneralhomevictoria. com.