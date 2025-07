Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Life of Lula Mae Caviel born December 6, 1933, in Bellville Texas to Samual Washington Sr. and Beatrice Johnson Washington of Bellville Texas, passed away on July 5, 2025. All services Saturday, August 2 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Inez, visitation 10-11 am., funeral at 11. Burial Garcitas Creek Cemetery, 578 Church Rd in Inez. Tracy’s MJ Santellana FD (361) 782-9234.