Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Manuel Reyna, Sr., age 59, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Visitation is Friday, August 1, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM, followed by a Holy Rosary at 12:30 PM, and a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Hwy., in Victoria. www.gracefuneralhome.net.