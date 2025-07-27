Robert P. “Bob” Barnwell Jr.

Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Bob was born at Salem Hospital on November 27, 1937, to Robert Paul Barnwell, Sr., and Marie S. Polzel Barnwell. On June 22, 2025, he peacefully departed this life surrounded by loved ones in his Inez, Texas, home. Bob was laid to rest at Restlawn Memory Gardens, in Salem, Oregon, at 2:00 p.m., on July 7, 2025. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Wanda Louise Clark Barnwell; his daughters Brenda Charter of Oregon, and Janet Cross Moravek of Inez, Texas; son Robert C. Mengucci-Barnwell, of Silverton, Oregon; brothers John Barnwell of Georgia, and Greg Barnwell of Oregon; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Cathy Sue Bashford, son Jerry Lee Cross, brother Lanny Dean Barnwell, grandchildren Shannon Marie Bashford, great-grandchildren Kelby Satrum Mengucci and Addy Delila Mengucci.

Bob attended grade school in Keizer and then on to North Salem High School. He also worked hard to become an Eagle Scout. He joined the Air Force right out of high school so that he could see the world. He was stationed in San Antonio, Mississippi, Spokane, and Klamath Falls. Bob was honorably discharged from the Air Force, then went home and “signed up” to work at the Salem Fire Department. He received his Fire Science degree from Chemeketa while employed at Salem. The stories he tells about firefighting during his career should be taught to those currently in the field. While not on shift, entrepreneurial Bob was tending to their multiple restaurants and apartments. Bob retired from Salem Fire in 1989, finishing his career as Captain at Station 7. Retirement from the Fire Department, however, did not equate to a reduction of his work schedule. On a retirement celebration road trip to explore states they had not yet visited, Bob and Wanda accidentally discovered Victoria, Texas, and their whole new life as Texan apartment owners. This second life career carried their journey to businesses and property ownership in Florida, South Carolina, Oregon, Washington, Iowa, and Oklahoma. Bob was most proud of his Washington Ranch, which fulfilled his dream to be one with a Louis L’Amour novel.

Bob was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother and Friend. He was the ultimate mentor. He would have laid down his life for his dog, Bunns, who will now go on this long journey with Papa.

We were all blessed to have Bob in our lives. He was easy-going, brilliant, fair, honest, kind, fun, friendly, inspirational, and educational; an all-around amazing human being. He was someone we all wanted to be associated with and aspired to be like. Truly there are not enough words to describe all his remarkable characteristics. He was a special man, and our Patriarch. He will be missed by every life he touched.

Our family would like to thank Bob’s many lifelong friends who enriched and shared his joyous life. He was adored and cherished by so many who loved him and will miss him.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Bob’s memory can be directed to Adopt-a-pet, 8215 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77904, or the American Cancer Society.

