Wayne Clark, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 23, 2025. He was born September 14, 1946 to Elbert and Blanche Clark. Visitation 9 a.m. with Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with C.J. St. Clair officiating. Private burial at Hairell Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.