When a single girl meets a young handsome priest

In my adventures visiting churches around Texas, I have fallen in love with old cathedrals and go to them for quiet meditation and reading stories in the stained glass windows.

On one such occasion I set out to St. Mary’s to take a perfect picture of my favorite window. It was the week that everyone was boiling water, and on a whim, I brought two of my special glass bottles of spring water, cold from the fridge. I would share it with a stranger or new friend.

When I arrived at the chapel, a parishioner was practicing reading Holy Scriptures and Father Christopher was listening and encouraging him. I knew that my bottle of cold refreshing living water was to be a gift for the man speaking the word of God and I went to offer my gift at once. Father Christopher beamed my special gift and he spoke with me one on one for a moment.

Here’s where the ladies that share “church tea” will want to pick up their pens! That priest was handsome, but he also had the spirit of God in him. He’s got that extra sparkle, he’s the total package and my dry withered up single girl heart skipped a beat.

But he’s a priest.

This encounter was so jarring that I forgot all about the windows and detoured to a side mission to visit the Sacred Heart convent. At once.

Sanity restored after spending time with women married to Jesus, I reflected on what this could mean to a person searching for God in every denomination—and clearly not finding it and settling in.

I’ve Finally Found the Secret

The true church of God is not a building or a denomination. It is a light that is in individual people. Strangely enough, some ministers today don’t have it. But when you meet a minister that possesses that light, your soul will recognize it at once–my heart skipped a beat and I ran off to a convent to cool down after my most recent encounter.

If you want to see what I’m talking about, go on your own treasure hunt to find one of these men of God. Pastor Josh at Strawbridge United Methodist church in Kingwood Tx brought me to tears with a midweek video clip recorded at his desk. I remember feeling loved and sensing God in this man.

I looked him up to see if he was married.

He was.

Bummer.

It’s a great joy to be able to laugh at myself as I join millions of other women in their 20- 80’s who would really like to be partnered with a Godly man.

But right now, the church doesn’t have a good track record of standing up for women, and we all know the pews are filled with wolves in sheep’s clothing. But not so much at the Catholic church. There is a higher standard of man that maintains good standing at a Catholic church because of some ancient traditions that they cling to. But I’d like to look at them from a completely modern and practical perspective.

10% tithe will be automatically debited. Any man that balks at this requirement obviously cannot afford to marry. Just attending a Catholic church guarantees you will be meeting only men that can actually afford a wife.

If one of their members experiences alcohol, drug, and even domestic abuse, the church has resources to quietly help the whole family have a chance of staying together. Since their priests still take a vow of poverty, all tithing is going to directly care for the people of the parish, and the families build supporting bonds in which everyone serves everyone else.

You get to go to confession. Do you know how expensive therapy is? I can’t wait to unload all of my secret sins, out loud to another human being.

Confession: When I was poor, with my first baby right out of college, Walmart didn’t scan the big box of diapers on the bottom of my cart and I got it for free. And I gave God the glory and didn’t go back in to pay for it. I know that was stealing, now. I think praying 10 Our Father’s and 5 Hail Mary’s will suffice.

Telling the world my confession has made me feel so much better than therapy. Thank you Catholic confession.

One more thing I love about the Catholic church. They know that their religious beliefs are old and quirky. They can even laugh about them, while marveling at God’s little miracles that happen every Sunday.

I’m joining the Catholic church. It will require a big commitment and I will no longer be traveling. I have finally found the right church, for the right time, for me. Everyone’s journey is unique, but I am convinced there’s a man of God shining the light from a pulpit near you. This light knows no denominational boundaries, makes no demands and delivers hope and love.

If you find it, be careful. You may feel like selling your house, giving away your possessions and dropping everything to spend more time with God. I know that’s what I did and now everyone is calling me crazy.

Enjoy the journey and watch out for handsome priests, and girls passing out bottles of living water, for that matter.

Michele Ward is an ordained non-denominational minister and Outsider.