Art of the steal: 2 Generals in hot pursuit of TCL stolen base title

Damien Whitfield (52) takes off for a successful steal of second during Victoria's recent home series against Seguin. Heading into Sunday's final regular season contest, Whitfield led the Texas Collegiate League with 39 stolen bases. (Photo by Robert Brewer)

Victoria Generals’ starting centerfielder Damien Whitfield has developed into a key weapon on the basepaths.

In his third year with the Generals, Whitfield went into Sunday’s final regular season game with a league-leading 39 stolen bases. Teammate and shortstop Diego Diaz is second in the league with 38.

Neither Generals’ player has won the Texas Collegiate League regular season stolen base crown in their respective careers. Whitfield acknowledged there is friendly competition between he and Diaz, as well as with Victoria leftfielder Caleb Cotton, who is third in the league with 28 steals.

“It’s definitely something we all talk about together. We push each other to do the best we can,” Whitfield said.

A year ago, Whitfield ranked second in the league with 34 steals behind former Victoria teammate Anthony Avalos.

“That’s the best part of my game, so I just try to attack them on the basepaths as much as I can,” Whitfield said. “Especially hitting in the leadoff spot, my job is to get on base and get over. I always try to do the best I can at that.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound speedster revealed he does not have a preferred count on which he likes to steal on. Instead, once Whitfield has a feel for a pitcher’s delivery style, timing and rhythm, he believes any count will be a good count to bolt for the next bag.

“After my first at-bat, if I get on base, I’m going for the rest of the game,” the outfielder said.

When it comes to dealing with left-handed pitchers, Whitfield typically springs into action on the pitcher’s first movement. Though aggressive baserunners run the risk of getting picked off or thrown out, Whitfield indicated there are added benefits to stealing besides advancing an extra base.

“Honestly, I’d rather get picked off than thrown out. I try to extend the at-bat as much as I can and try to get pitchers to pay a lot of attention to me. If they are picking at me all the time, that means they’re not focused on the hitter,” Whitfield said.

The TCL stolen base leader added he enjoys watching film on former Major League players who had a knack for thievery on the basepaths. Particularly, Whitfield cited three-time National League stolen base leader Dee Gordon as one of his favorites to watch.

“He did a great job stealing bases, and I feel like we have a similar type game,” Whitfield said.

Victoria’s speedy centerfielder said it was a goal of his at the start of the season to lead the league in steals.

“Just being a leadoff hitter, that’s kind of my job. If I can set the table and get to second with no outs for our guys, then we’re doing it the right way.”

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.