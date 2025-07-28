Cuero hospital raises awareness about men’s health issues

Saturday, 72 men in teams of four participated in the third annual Men’s Health Golf Tournament in Cuero. (Contributed photo)

A 2022 survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic found that 55% of men don’t receive regular health screens. With its annual golf tournament, Cuero Regional Hospital looks to change that.

“Men are the hardest demographic for us to reach,” Tamara Kainer, XXX, said. “That’s why we meet them where they are—the golf course.”

In October, a host of community events are held to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of getting regular screenings. But Kainer has noticed a shortage of awareness events for men’s health

“I just wondered, ‘what are we doing for men?’ How are we reaching out to them to educate them about their health needs?” Kainer said.

Satrday’s third annual Cuero Regional Hospital Men’s Health Gold Tournament at the Cuero Municipal Golf Course proved to be one of the outreach efforts. The tournament was originally scheduled in June during Men’s Health month, but inclement weather forced a rescheduling.

The event has grown every year since it began in 20222. More and more men have begun to bring their friends, their sons, fathers and brothers to play a round of golf and educate themselves about men’s health.

“Its not about fundraising; it’s about raising awareness,” Kainer said.

The golf tournament creates an environment that allows men to be open and honest about the health screenings they have put off to the future, the health conditions they’ve been uneducated on and the symptoms they might have ignored.

Each hole at the tournament had a different theme, from prostate cancer and colon cancer to heart disease and stroke awareness in an effort to grab participants’ attention.

“The focus is on getting men a primary care physician and getting regular screenings and routine testing,” Kainer said.

One new theme at the tournament this year was hernias, a medical condition Kainer said most men ignore and hesitate to get treated for.

Saturday at the golf course, men were able to get a free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which is a simple blood test that screens for prostate cancer.

“Men think they’re strong, but no matter how strong you are, you need to be screened,” Kainer said. “Don’t ignore symptoms and delay treatment.”

