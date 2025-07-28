DeLeon Plaza comes alive with ‘Nite Tunes’ street dance series

Logan Gisler and the Well Diggers, followed by Stephanie and the Southern Drive Band, provided the music for Nite Tunes Friday night. (Katie Steinhauer photo)

Local vendors and creatives benefit from events such as Nite Tunes to promote and sell their handmade goods to the hundreds of people participating. (Katie Steinhauer photo)

Allan and Todie Kohutek of Nursery, Texas, strut their moves in the rain Friday night at Victoria Main Street program's first Nite Tunes street dance. (Katie Steinhauer photo)

The heart of the community beat to a new rhythm Friday evening, and it’s a decidedly lively one. The newly launched “Nite Tunes” street dance series at DeLeon Plaza, presented by Victoria Main Street program, is proving to be much more than just a concert; it’s a vibrant harbinger of community spirit, ushering in an era of more family-friendly outings filled with live music, delectable food trucks, unique local vendors and that unmistakable hometown feel that makes Victoria so special.

“It’s nice there are good facilities, and they have the pavilion for the performers now,” Terry Flores, festival goer and Victoria-native, said Friday.

“We were here for the Armadillo festival and everything,” George Flores, husband of Terry and born and raised Victorian, said. “We had stages over here and stages over there, when Selina and Emilio came. She was playing on one stage and Emilio was playing on the main stage at the same time. I was standing in the middle. It’s the place to be.”

The atmosphere is electric, a palpable buzz of anticipation and pure enjoyment. Live bands, ranging from local favorites like Logan Gisler & the Well Diggers and Stephanie and the Southern Drive Band, provided the perfect soundtrack for a festive time. Whether you’re a two-steppin’ pro or simply tapping your foot, the infectious energy makes it impossible to resist the call to move.

“I worked with Logan, the young man singing, and we try to make his events whenever we can,” Allan Kohutek said on Friday. Kohutek, and wife, Todie, defied the rain to dance to a Chris Stapleton song.

“I told her I was going to take her out tonight on a date night. I said, I got food and music,” Allan said.

“It was kind of fun to dance in the rain,” Todie said. “We moved here from Houston about three years ago, and the thing I love about Victoria is the community—it’s right here. People acknowledge you and say hello. It is just a gift.”

But Nite Tunes is about more than just the music. It’s a sensory feast.

The aroma of tantalizing treats wafts from a diverse array of food trucks, offering everything from savory bites to sweet indulgences, like Gluten-Freedom Bakery—a local venue that specializes in gluten-free, vegan-friendly baked goods. Local vendors add to the charm, showcasing handcrafted goods and unique finds such as Noelia’s Crochet who sells handmade crocheted animals and stuffies.

It gives attendees a chance to support the talent within their own community. It’s a true celebration of local flavor, both culinary and creative.

“Where else can you go in the city courtyard and dance?” Kohutek said.

This new series is a testament to Victoria’s enduring charm as a “big, little city” – large enough to offer diverse entertainment, yet small enough to retain that hometown community spirit. Nite Tunes embodies it perfectly, providing a welcoming space where neighbors reconnect, new friendships are forged, and memories are made under the stars.

Get ready to dance the night away, because Friday night’s Nite Tunes was just the beginning of a lively music scene in DeLeon Plaza going forward.

Katie Steinhauer is a freelance writer for the Victoria Advocate.