DeTar Volunteer Services to host sweet fundraiser for flood relief for Kerr Co.

DeTar Volunteer Services invites the community to satisfy their sweet tooth for a great cause at the upcoming DeTar Volunteer Services Bake Sale, taking place Thursday, August 7, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the main lobby of DeTar Hospital Navarro.

This special event will feature a variety of homemade baked goods, from cookies and cakes to brownies and more—all lovingly prepared by DeTar volunteers and supporters. Proceeds from the bake sale will directly benefit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, providing critical aid to families and communities affected by recent devastating floods across Texas.

“Every cookie, cupcake, and pie purchased helps bring relief to those in need,” said Patty Scevers, President of the DeTar Volunteer Services Board. “This is a small but meaningful way our volunteers can come together to spread support for our fellow Texans.”

Attendees are encouraged to stop by during their morning break or lunch hour to grab a treat—or a few—and show their support. In addition to sweet snacks, the event will offer a chance to meet members of the DeTar Volunteer Services team.

The bake sale is part of DeTar Volunteer Services’ ongoing mission to enhance the patient and visitor experience through compassionate service and community involvement. Volunteers are a vital part of the DeTar Healthcare System, contributing thousands of hours annually in roles that include greeting visitors, operating gift shops, and supporting staff across departments.

Later this month, DeTar Volunteer Services will also host a Bingo with Friends Volunteer Recruitment Event on Tuesday, August 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the DeTar Education Classroom (located in the MediCenter, next to DeTar Hospital Navarro). The casual event will include light refreshments, games, and information about the many rewarding ways to give back through volunteering at DeTar Hospital Navarro or DeTar Hospital North.

“We want our community to know that volunteering at DeTar is about more than just service – it’s about connection, joy, and making a real difference in people’s lives,” said Scevers. “Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or just curious about how you can help, we invite everyone to stop by and say hello.”

For more information about the bake sale, volunteer recruitment event, or how to become a volunteer, please call 361-550-8984 or visit www.detar.com.