Uetrecht promoted to UHV women’s soccer head coach

UHV’s Kimberly Uetrecht leads pregame warmups before a Red River Athletic Conference game against Our Lady of the Lake University at The Cage in Oct. 2024. (Lily Standridge/UHV Athletics)

A familiar face is taking the reins of the University of Houston-Victoria women’s soccer program.

On Monday, July 28, UHV Director of Athletics Ashley Walyuchow announced longtime assistant coach Kimberly Uetrecht will take over as the head coach for the women’s soccer team after five seasons as an assistant under former head coach Adrian Rigby.

She will be the first women’s soccer head coach in the Texas A&M University-Victoria era.

“I am extremely excited for the direction of our women’s soccer program under the guidance of Kim,” Walyuchow said. “She is the first-ever head coach to oversee only the women’s program, so her sole focus will be on one team. Kim has done a phenomenal job the past few years as assistant coach of both our men’s and women’s programs. She has the respect of the team and, most importantly, demonstrated the qualities I desired in looking for someone to lead this team into this new era of Jaguars soccer. These are exciting times for Jaguars soccer and there is no better person to lead the A&M-Victoria women’s soccer program.

During her five years as an assistant for both the men’s and women’s programs under Rigby, Uetrecht helped the UHV women to three Red River Athletic Conference tournament appearances in 2021, 2022 and 2024. The Jaguars also received the United Soccer Coaches Academic Award in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 while she was an assistant.

She also helped the men to conference championships in 2020 and 2021, as well as the RRAC Tournament championship in 2021.

This is the second head coaching job for the Dallas native. Uetrecht joined the program after two years as head coach for the North Park University women’s soccer program. She has also served three seasons as the women’s associate head coach at Adrian College (Mich.).

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend the past five years as an assistant coach with both the men’s and women’s programs,” Uetrecht said. “It has been an experience full of joy, growth, and unforgettable moments. I am especially grateful to have learned under coach Adrian Rigby, who built a strong foundation and culture over the past 15 seasons. I also want to sincerely thank the university leadership and our Athletic Director, Ashley Walyuchow, for trusting me with this opportunity. It is an honor to follow in coach Rigby’s footsteps and lead the women’s program into this next chapter. As we transition to A&M-Victoria, the women’s team has both an exciting opportunity and a responsibility to write the first chapter of a new era, and I am confident in what we will build together.”

Prior to coaching at Adrian, Uetrecht first began coaching in a collegiate setting at Concordia University-Nebraska where she graduated in May 2015 with an MBA in Health Care Administration. Working mainly with the goalkeepers as a Graduate Assistant, she helped lead the Bulldogs to their first NAIA National Tournament appearance in program history. Uetrecht also guided the Bulldogs to a GPAC Tournament Championship.

As a player, Uetrecht was a four-year starter (2009-2012) and three-year captain (2010-2012) at Ohio Christian University where she graduated in December of 2012 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in International Business and Pre-Law. She was inducted into the OCU Hall of Fame in 2019.

She also played with an elite group of athletes in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) as a Clermont Phoenix and served as the team chaplain.

In 2012, Uetrecht received the National Christian College Athletic Association Michelle Akers Award which honors a student-athlete who best models the values of America’s first female soccer star.

Uetrecht received her Doctorate of Education (EdD) in Sport and Performance Psychology from the University of Western States in September 2020.

Uetrecht will make her debut as head coach on Aug. 30 when the Jaguars host Oklahoma City University in the 2025 season opener.

Samuel Fowler is the Assistant Athletic Director-Communications for UHV athletics.