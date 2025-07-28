Victoria 16U Senior Leaguers ousted in World Series tourney

The Victoria North East Senior League 16U All Stars baseball team was eliminated from the 2025 Senior League Baseball World Series tournament in Easley, South Carolina over the weekend. It was Victoria's second consecutive trip to the World Series. (Contributed photo)

The Victoria North East Senior League 16U All Stars baseball team has been eliminated from the 2025 Senior League Baseball World Series tournament in Easley, South Carolina.

After receiving a first-round bye Saturday, Victoria played its first game Sunday. Representing the Southwest Region, Victoria lost 10-9 in extra innings to the Central Region, a club from Burbank, Illinois. On Monday, Victoria lost 9-7 to the West Region, a team from Spring Valley, California.

In Sunday’s game, Carson Bazan got the start for Victoria and surrendered four hits without allowing an earned run in three innings. Shortstop Parker Baros posted a team-high three hits. Batting third in the order, Caden Krawietz went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Jazz Huff and Deacon Chase also enjoyed multi-hit games. First baseman Andrew Alvarado also had an RBI single.

As a team, Victoria posted 16 hits in the game compared to 13 for Central.

In Monday’s matchup, Victoria found themselves down five runs in the fourth inning. In the home half of the first, Landon Gandy and Blake Mozisek each accounted for a run batted in. Gandy got his RBI via a bases loaded walk, and Mozisek grounded into a fielder’s choice. West tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the second.

Chase, who batted eighth in the Victoria order, went 3-for-4 in the game. Jason Perez, Baros, Gandy, Mozisek, and Chase all chipped in with an RBI apiece.

Krawietz took the loss for Victoria. In a three-inning start, he gave up five runs on three hits.

Reliever Derrick Gaona pitched four innings for Victoria and gave up two runs on three hits. Kaden Bledsoe was the winning pitcher for West. He surrendered four earned runs on four hits in 4.1 innings.

“It was not the outcome we wanted, but the boys fought hard to the end in both games,” Victoria head coach Art Alvarado said. “Nine new players on this year’s team got some experience playing at this level. You can’t take anything away from this experience and this team. Back-to-back World Series participants is something to be proud of. The team is well recognized and they were treated with great respect by the volunteers, staff, and host family. It’s always a great experience here in Easley.”

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.