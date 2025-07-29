A democracy-stifling bill?: Victoria commissioners oppose controversial SB12

The Victoria County Commissioners’ Court approved a resolution opposing legislative efforts to prohibit local communication with legislators through bills such as Senate Bill 12 (SB 12) at their Monday, July 28 meeting. The commissioners’ have strongly opposed similar bills that have been introduced in past years.

“This unfortunately is an example of very bad public policy that has once again reared its head in the [legislative] special session,” Ben Zeller, Victoria County judge, said. “It was fortunately shot down during the regular session, but it’s been reintroduced in the special session. It would have very adverse impacts on Victoria County and on most counties throughout the entire state, including our rural counties.”

Legislative proposals in the current special session, which started Monday, July 21, including SB 12 would prohibit Victoria County from utilizing experts and others to assist with community challenges and issues, according to the resolution. Membership in state associations such as the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas would be prohibited as well.

SB 12 aims to prohibit political subdivisions from spending public funds to hire or contract individuals who are required to register as lobbyists to lobby a member of the legislature. The bill would prohibit the use of public funds to pay certain nonprofit associations or organizations that feature specific elements detailed in the bill.

“Proposals such as Senate Bill 12 would essentially silence the voices of local officials at the State Capitol and prevent us from effectively communicating the needs of county constituents and taxpayers to state lawmakers,” the resolution read.

Counties require the ability to utilize trusted groups such as the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas to develop and communicate positions, according to the resolution. The association has provided educational, legal and legislative support to counties across the state for over 100 years, first publishing its County Progress magazine in 1923.

Polls When is the last time you donated blood to a hospital or blood bank? Within the last month

Within the last six months

Within the last two years View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

Banning membership or limiting access to similar associations would eliminate an efficient and cost-effective resource for keeping track of legislation, sharing legal resources and addressing state mandates that increase local burdens, according to the resolution.

“This is something that our court has taken a position on consistently over the years, in opposition to efforts to prohibit local communication,” Zeller said. “Unfortunately, there are those in Austin who seek to amplify the voice of special interests and silence those of us at the local level.”

Rural areas will be disproportionately impacted by SB 12 and similar efforts due to their reliance on pulling resources to present their individual challenges at the state level, according to the resolution.

“Such prohibitions stifle the basic tenets of democracy, transparency and open government by excluding local communities from the legislative process, while the state of Texas itself spends tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on lobbying at the federal level, the resolution read. “Support for dishonest folly like Senate Bill 12 is often based on misleading claims, bumper sticker slogans and glaring double standards that expect counties to ‘just do it themselves,’ while state officials continue to routinely rely on taxpayer paid lobbyists and professionals to assist with their legislative matters.”

The removal of access to professionals who provide their expertise on legal, engineering and legislative matters could open counties such as Victoria County up to legal, fiscal and operational risks, according to the resolution.

The Victoria County Commissioners’ Court approved the resolution stating its strong opposition to SB 12 and similar legislation. The resolution will be sent to the county’s state representative and senator as well as every committee member who will have a vote on the bill.

“The Court urges all members of the Texas Legislature to reject such harmful and intellectually dishonest proposals and instead support local government’s ability to communicate, advocate and protect the interests of the citizens we are elected to serve,” according to the resolution.

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.