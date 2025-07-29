Victoria County Historical Commission receives state award

The Victoria County Commissioners' Court recognizes the Victoria County Historical Commission for their receipt of the Texas Historical Commission 2025 Distinguished Service Award. (Contributed by Victoria County)

The Victoria County Historical Commission (VCHC) was one of a few historical commissions in the state to receive the Texas Historical Commission 2025 Distinguished Service Award. The VCHC was recognized by the Victoria County Commissioners’ Court for its accomplishment at the Monday, July 28 meeting.

Out of the approximately 200 historical commissions across the state, the VCHC was one of 60 to receive the award. Distinguished Service Awards recognize above average County Historical Commission preservation efforts and promote accomplishments of the commissions to the local communities. Recipients of the award are selected through evaluation of their annual reports.

“This award is presented to commissions that go above and beyond,” Ben Zeller, Victoria County Judge, said. “On behalf of the Court, we are grateful for the dedication of our historical commission and the love and appreciation we share in our history.”

County Historical Commissions that document above-average performance, substantial time investment, provide quality project descriptions and adhere to preservation and organizational standards are honored with the award.

Historical commissions that provide detailed reports documenting a commitment to historical preservation, community involvement, time dedication and consistent communication with local officials and the community are more likely to receive the award. The VCHC has received the Texas Historical Commission Distinguished Service Award on more than one occasion.

“I know this has seemingly become an annual event, but this isn’t something they just print out and send randomly,” Zeller said. “It is an application process that evaluates all the commissions across the state and only a fraction of the total number receive this award.”

“This is given to historical commissions that go above and beyond in their activities and their efforts to showcase and promote local history,” Zeller continued. “I know we say it annually when this commission is presented with this award, but we appreciate all of y’all. It’s great to have a very active Historical Commission that shares the Courts’ love and appreciation for our local history.”

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.