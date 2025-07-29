Published 1:00 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Almon Ross Carroll, beloved father, brother and grandfather, passed away July 21, 2025, in Floresville, Texas, at the age of 84. He was born November 3, 1940, in Castle Gate, Utah, to Jasper J. Carroll and Arva (Barton) Carroll. He married Betty Morris on August 4, 1961, in Beeville and was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Almon’s faith was a guiding force in his life.

Almon proudly served his country in the Alaska National Guard and the U.S. Navy, experiences that shaped his character and instilled in him a deep sense of duty. Following his military service, he pursued a successful career as a Merchant Marine for Coastal Tankship USA, from which he eventually retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved watching MMA and boxing.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (Morris) Carroll; his parents, Jasper and Arva Carroll; and two brothers, Ned Carroll and Joel Jay Carroll.

Almon leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, cherished by his family, which includes his daughters, Donna (Gene) DeLarm of Floresville, Laura (Gary) Richardson of Fredericksburg and Sandy (Willie) Jones of Wharton. He was blessed with the joy of 16 grandchildren and their spouses, as well as five great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly.

He is also survived by his brothers, Glen (Jeanne) Carroll and Alray (Colleen) Carroll, both of Homer, Alaska; his sisters, Nedra Carroll of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Mary Ellen Carroll of Orem, Utah; and a sister-in-law, Diana (Joel) Carroll of Turbeville, South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Glenwood Cemetery in Beeville.