Desperate need: Local blood donation hits ‘critical’ level

Local officials with South Texas Blood & Tissue say the donation level has hit the “critical” stage. (South Texas Blood & Tissue photo)

DeTar Healthcare System is partnering with the South Texas Blood & Tissue to host a community blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The mobile donation bus—also known as the Bloodmobile—will be stationed at the DeTar Medical Plaza parking lot, located at 506 E. San Antonio Street in Victoria on the campus of DeTar Hospital Navarro.

Blood donations play a critical role in supporting patients across the region. Every donation can help save up to four local lives, and DeTar is proud to offer this opportunity for the community to give back.

“We are encouraging anyone who is willing and able to take a short amount of time from their day to donate,” said Martha Young, BSMT (ASCP) SH, Laboratory Clinical Director at DeTar Healthcare System. “There’s no greater gift than the gift of life.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged, though walk-ins are always welcome and needed. To schedule your donation, visit donor.southtexasblood.org.

Joby Stortz, Account Manager with South Texas Blood & Tissue, said the local goal for this drive is to collect 18 units of blood, which equates to approximately 25 donors.

“We’re in a critical situation,” Stortz explained. “We currently have less than a 1-day supply of O-positive and O-negative blood on hand, and less than a 3-day supply of all other blood types. Ideally, we should have a 5–7-day supply available. This is very concerning for both emergencies and scheduled treatments.”

Stortz added that summer breaks often lead to national blood shortages, making local efforts like this even more important. “This is a great opportunity for friends and family to donate on behalf of students working toward Red Cord Graduation Points—a valuable incentive for many high schoolers,” he said. And, he added that all successful donors will receive an e-gift card.

Did you know that:

More than 25% of collected blood is used by patients battling cancer

45,000 units of blood are transfused every day in the U.S.

Fewer than 3% of eligible Americans donate blood on average

All blood types are desperately needed right now

“If you can’t donate, we urge you to help by sharing the message on social media or encouraging someone else to step up,” Stortz said.

For more information, contact DeTar Healthcare System or visit www.detar.com.