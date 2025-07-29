Playoff bound: TCL postseason starts Tuesday as Generals look to defend title

Victoria shortstop Diego Diaz (8) enjoyed a standout regular season in 2025 for the Generals. He ranked second in the TCL in runs scored (38), eighth in batting average (.322), second in stolen bases (38), second in on-base percentage (.508), third in slugging percentage (.500), and tops in the league in OPS (1.008). (Robert Brewer/Victoria Advocate)

The Victoria Generals wrapped up the 2025 regular season schedule on the road over the weekend. They split a two-game set with the Baton Rouge Rougarou to end Texas Collegiate League play with a mark of 32-13.

With the regular season complete, Victoria advances to the playoffs starting Tuesday at Riverside Stadium. Victoria will host Game 1 of a best-of-three series with the second-place Brazos Valley Bombers (22-24).

Game 2 will be at Brazos Valley on Wednesday. If necessary, Game 3 will take place in Victoria on Thursday. Victoria is 8-3 against Brazos Valley this year. Each game of the series is slated to start at 7:05 p.m.

In Saturday’s ballgame, Baton Rouge ended Victoria’s 11-game winning streak in 10 innings, 9-8. The game was tied 7-7 after nine innings. The Generals went ahead 8-7 in the top of the 10th thanks to an RBI single from Levi Castelleja. However, Baton Rouge rallied for two runs in the home half of the frame to beat Victoria in walk off fashion.

Designated hitter Cole Tabor hit his third home run of the season for the Generals and ended the game with a 1-for-5 effort and two RBIs. Leftfielder Caleb Cotton went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and a stolen base. Third baseman Justin Vossos was 2-for-6 with four RBIs. Shortstop Diego Diaz was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a game-high four stolen bases.

Victoria posted 13 hits compared to nine for Baton Rouge.

Polls When is the last time you donated blood to a hospital or blood bank? Within the last month

Within the last six months

Within the last two years View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

Generals seliever David Lopez (0-1) suffered his first loss of the year. He pitched 2.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits. Baton Rouge reliever Garrett Hill (1-0) earned the victory, pitching one inning while allowing one earned run on one hit.

Sunday’s contest proved much easier for the Generals, who walked away with a 9-1 victory. They posted a five-run rally in the fourth inning, one more run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and a run in the seventh in a one-sided game.

Vossos was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and a stolen base for Victoria. Rightfielder Reece Lunsford was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Designated hitter Juan Cantua was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Catcher Lane Epperson was 2-for-5 with two runs batted in, a run scored, and his first stolen base of the season. Victoria collected 12 hits and benefitted from four Baton Rouge errors.

Generals starter Blane Zeplin (1-0) was credited with the victory. In four innings, he allowed just one hit and one walk and did not surrender an earned run. Garrett Walker (2-2) suffered the loss for Baton Rouge. He allowed two earned runs in a three-inning start.

Victoria finished atop the Texas division in the regular-season standings. Baton Rouge (37-10) ended the year in first place in the Louisiana division. Generals outfielder Damien Whitfield’s 39 stolen bases topped all players leaguewide. Tabor’s 38 runs scored was also best in the TCL.

With the regular season complete, Victoria advances to the playoffs starting on Tuesday at Riverside Stadium. Victoria will host Game 1 of a best-of-three series with the second-place Brazos Valley Bombers (22-24). Game 2 will be at Brazos Valley on Wednesday. If necessary, Game 3 will take place in Victoria on Thursday. Victoria is 8-3 against Brazos Valley this year. Each game of the series is slated to start at 7:05 p.m.

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.