Victoria County secures $1.4 million grant for airport improvements

The success of Victoria’s regional airport continues to be a top priority for Victoria County as there has been a steady increase in year enplanements since 2020. On Monday morning at Commissioners Court, a $1.4 million grant was secured for improvements to the Victoria Regional Airport.

The approval came through for the FY2025 Airport Infrastructure Grant Agreement for $1,427,043. This funding will go towards preliminary engineering for reconstruction of Taxiway Charlie and terminal parking lot improvements.

In June, the Victoria Regional Airport announced that it would be reconstructing Taxiway Charlie in an effort to bring the decommissioned part of the runway back into compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration’s safety and design standards.

The Victoria Regional Airport will close the runaway after the last flight departs on Aug. 4 and will be reopen on Sept. 5.

The Charlie Runway Reconstruction Project is funded primarily through a $10.6 million grant under the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP). While the federal program is funding 90% of the project, the other 10% will be funded by Victoria County.

Commissioners also approved a bid to begin parking lot rehabilitation at the airport. Three companies bid on the rehabilitation project, but JE Construction won with a bid of $481,417.50. JE Construction is also the company that is currently working on Taxiway Charlie.

“We are trying to coordinate with the construction company to work on the new terminal parking lots and the same time the terminal is closed,” Lenny Llerena, director of the Victoria Regional Airport, said.

This renovation project will bring the taxiway into compliance, expand the airport’s capacity to accommodate a wider variety of passenger aircrafts while also enhancing the airport’s infrastructure.

Construction is set to begin August 9.

Madison O’Hara is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at madison.ohara@vicad.com.