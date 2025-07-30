Helping hand: VFD assistant chief deployed to provide flood recovery assistance

The major flooding that occurred in the Hill Country of Texas earlier this month left damage and devastation across a number of counties. A large number of volunteers and resources were sent to the area to assist in the recovery efforts following the disaster.

Michael Belt, Victoria Fire Department (VFD) assistant fire chief, was deployed with a team of three to San Saba County to assist local operations following the severe weather event. The county began to be heavily affected by the flooding on July 12. Belt was contacted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) about possible deployment on July 16.

Belt traveled to San Saba County on July 17 and remained from July 18 to 22. He and his team were sent to relieve the area’s emergency management personnel who had been working non-stop since July 12 to address the flooding.

“Their resources are pretty small,” Belt said. “We came in to relieve the local government and start transitioning them from response to recovery.”

During Belt’s time in San Saba County, resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began filtering into the area. Belt worked to coordinate the many volunteer agencies, state agencies and other agencies providing assistance. His primary role was damage assessment and logistical support.

“We worked eight to 10 hours a day, every day, until we came back on the night of July 22,” Belt said. “Kerrville and Kerr County received a lot of media coverage, for obvious reasons, but it wasn’t until I made contact that I thought about all the other communities that had been involved.”

As Belt moved into the affected areas of San Saba County, he began seeing large amounts of water-damaged debris including vegetation, construction material, appliances, clothing and furniture.

Donation centers were set-up throughout the community where residents could collect water and clothing. Belt assisted in the coordination of the donation centers. He assisted in the coordination of other volunteer response teams in the area as well.

“The heart of the city was okay, but as we started to move out towards the river, we started to see the damage,” Belt said. “We provided a respite for the local government and a mechanism to get things going because FEMA was coming in. There were all these resources for people to get temporary help, long-term recovery help or small business loans.”

A member of the TDEM Incident Support Task Force (ISTF), Belt had previous experience in flood, hurricane and fire response. The ISTF consists of regional coordinators, finance coordinators and voluntary agency liaisons across the state.

“I wanted to branch out and learn how to do other things so I could bring that knowledge back to Victoria to help us when we have incidents happen, because eventually something will happen,” Belt said. “It just really told you what Texas is all about. It’s communities helping other communities. Somebody’s going to do something.”

Michael Milliorn is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at michael.milliorn@vicad.com.