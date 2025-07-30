Cloud secures $5.5 million to modernize Victoria Regional Airport terminal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Michael Cloud (TX-27) secured $5.5 million in federal funding within the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026, to support the construction of a new terminal at Victoria Regional Airport.

The current terminal is more than three decades old and was not designed to accommodate the larger aircraft, stricter security standards, and increased passenger volume seen today. Travelers currently face cramped gate areas, overcrowded TSA lines, and limited operational space.

This $5.5 million investment brings the Victoria Regional Airport one step closer to a modern 30,000-square-foot terminal that better serves the people of Victoria and surrounding communities. The airport connects South Texans to Houston Intercontinental and the broader national network — and the infrastructure is long overdue for an upgrade to reflect that role.

“The Victoria Regional Airport is a key economic gateway for our region and needs an infrastructure upgrade to meet modern-day security and service needs of air travel,” Cloud said. “This funding is a step toward solving real, local challenges. I’m thankful for the county officials and the Victoria Regional Airport who’ve worked hard to move this project forward.”

“We are very excited to hear the good news that Congressman Cloud has been able to include a $5,500,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant for our new Passenger Terminal in the House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026,” said Lenny Llerena, Airport Director, Victoria Regional Airport. “With the substantial increase in passenger traffic, our 32-year-old Passenger Terminal needs to be replaced with a modern building that can accommodate our passengers and meet the needs of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Congressman Cloud’s support for our new Passenger Terminal is greatly appreciated and will help to make it a reality.”

“On behalf of our county, I want to sincerely thank Congressman Cloud for his leadership in keeping our area moving forward with vital transportation projects like a new terminal at Victoria Regional Airport,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. “By securing $5,500,000 in FAA funding in the appropriations bill, Congressman Cloud has helped clear the way for us to build a state-of-the-art airport terminal that will benefit people from across our area. We are fortunate to have a Congressman like him who understands our part of Texas and what we need.”

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 now heads to the House floor for a full vote, before advancing to the Senate for further consideration and final passage.