Food Service Inspection for July 30

Published 3:15 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Contributed to the Victoria Advocate

Food Service Inspection (File photo)

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 15

VICTORIA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

CUERO

Express Mart 111 E. Morgan. Demerits: 2; Renew certified food manager license; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Mc Alisters Sweet Shop 103 N. HUNT. Demerits: 0. Violation follow up – Mop sink corrected; Hole in ceiling is corrected.

EDNA

    • Cowboy Stadium 1303 W. Gayle. Demerits: 0.

    Edna High School Dome Gym Concession 1303 West Gayle Street. Demerits: 0.

    GANADO

    Ganado Express 1006 S. Third Street. Demerits: 0. Violation follow up – Cooler repaired holding 33.1°; Continue to work on all other violations.

    Lucky’s Kitchen & More 107 E. York St. Demerits: 0.

    Texas Shaved Ice LLC (Y) Ganado Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

    INEZ

    The Bomb Diggity 208 Railroad. Demerits: 2; No CFM on duty; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

    PORT LAVACA

    7-Eleven # 36505 H 1800 S. Hwy 35. Demerits: 0.

    Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center 2104 W. Austin. Demerits: 5; 0ppm; Date label; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Proper Date Marking and disposition.

    First Convenience 1916 W. Austin. Demerits: 3; food prepared in home, expired food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

    Julio’s Roasted & Sno Cones 419 N. Ann. Demerits: 0.

    Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos 618 Broadway Street. Demerits: 0. Violation follow up – Mop sink corrected.

    White’s BarBQue 1728 W. Main. Demerits: 1; Need to post last inspection in view of public.

    SEADRIFT

    Dockside Bait Mobile Unit. Demerits: 2; Permit expired; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted).

    VICTORIA

    Big Daddy’z BBQ & Soul Food 611 S Moody St. Demerits: 9; Sanitizer; Need CFM on duty; Need food handlers; Re- seal all doors cracks; Need last inspection visible; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM. Other Violations – 1, Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean – 1; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel.

    Cinco de Mayo Mexican Restaurant 1905 N Depot St. Demerits: 1; Cannot have dishes on top of sanitizer cloths. Environmental contamination.

    Dairy Treet 4808 John Stockbauer. Demerits: 0. 

    Dominos 3803 Houston Hwy #8800. Demerits: 2; Needs one certified food manager licenses on duty at all hours of operation; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

    Don Jose Mexican Restaurant 2902 E. Airline. Demerits: 4; Improper cold holdl; All food must be 6” off the floor; Environmental contamination – 1; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

    Don Lupe-Licious Tacos 5203 John Stockbauer. Demerits: 0.

    Dos Hermanos Cantina 1701 N Laurent St. Demerits: 0.

    Everest Food Mart 2000 E. Airline. Demerits: 0. Violations follow up; No leak in restroom; No longer using mini fridge; Paper towels at sink; Soap at sink.

    Go Gi Korean BBQ & Sushi 4904 N. Navarro St. Demerits: 31; Need time and temp log; Molded food; Cover food items; Cannot store food in thank you bags; Need BOD kit; Live pest; Improper thawing; Cannot use raid; Need test strips; Sink needs paper towels; Need to use mop sink; All sanitizers cloths need to be stored in sanitizer buckets; Raw meat needs to be stored on bottom; All scoops need to have handle up, don’t use bowls; Outside trashcan lid needs to remain down at all times; Utensils cannot be stored between surfaces; Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Warewashing Facilities; installed, maintained, used; Environmental contamination – 1; Proper cooling method used; Equipment adequate to maintain proper temp; Single service & single use articles; properly stored and used – 1; Garbage and Refuse properly disposed; facilities; maintained – 1; Other Violations – 1 – Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored – 1; Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test – 2; Proper Date Marking and disposition – 2; Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process, and HACCP plan.

    Grand Buffet 4303 N. Navarro # 200. Demerits: 12; Improper cold hold; Date label Paint all wood; 36- All sanitizer cloths need to be in bucket; All scoops need a handle

    Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Utensils, equipment, and linens; properly used, stored, dried and handled; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used; 

    H E B Food Store # 554 1505 E. Rio Grande. Demerits: 1; Observed crates of bread loafs on the floor, food needs to be 6 inches off the floor; Environmental contamination.

    Knights of Columbus Hall 3610 N. Ben Wilson. Demerits: 0.

    La Cabaña 2013 E. Red River. Demerits: 6; Need to document time on food; date label; clean ceiling above prep area; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records.

    La Hacienda Mexican Café # 1 7702 N. Navarro. Demerits: 24; Improper cold hold; Cannot have fan on top of prep table; Cannot have raid; Leak at 3 comp sink; CFM not on duty; Cut lemons need to be on ice; Need test strips; All wood needs to be sealed; Employees need gloves and hairnets or ball caps; Sanitizer cloths need to be stored in bucket; Cannot use sanitizer cloths to separate tortillas; Need employee hand wash sign and first aid kit; Environmental contamination; Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored. Other Violations – 1 – Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Proper cooling method used; Equipment adequate to maintain proper temp – 2; Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used; Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System, proper disposal; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

    Lucky’s Kitchen & More Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0. 

    Mercy House 4409 N. John Stockbauer; 10- Sanitizer; Need paper towels at hand sink; Employees in kitchen need to have hair in net or cap; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized.

    Northside Nutrition 5803 John Stockbauer Ste. Demerits: 3; Black cooler not holding; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

    Rocko’s Snow & Snacks Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

    Snowball Paradise Mobile Unit. Demerits: 6; Improper cold hold; No running water; Water from approved source; Plumbing installed; proper backflow device; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Violations follow up – Has running water and fridge temping 41°.

    Tacos 2 Compadres #2 Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

    Tex Mex Cuisine’s Mobile Food Unit. Demerits: 4; Improper cold hold; Need last inspection visible to the public; Returned later that day they purchased a new fridge temperature 41° okay to use.Other Violations – 1; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

    The Texan #6 7305 N. Main St. Demerits: 3; Expired Food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

    The Texan #8 3402 State Hwy 185. Demerits: 1; All food needs to be 6” off the floor; Environmental contamination – 1.

    Wendy’s # 68 3507 N. Navarro. Demerits: 0; Violation follow up – Prep table not reaching 41 or below. Will call when ready.

    YOAKUM

    Circle K Store #2704035 608 Highway 77-A. Demerits: 5; Observed expired eggs for sale in walk-in cooler; Need a Certified Food Manager on duty at all times; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

    Yoakum Packing Co. 500 Front St. Demerits: 0.

