Food Service Inspection for July 30

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 15

VICTORIA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

CUERO

Express Mart 111 E. Morgan. Demerits: 2; Renew certified food manager license; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Mc Alisters Sweet Shop 103 N. HUNT. Demerits: 0. Violation follow up – Mop sink corrected; Hole in ceiling is corrected.

EDNA

Cowboy Stadium 1303 W. Gayle. Demerits: 0.

Edna High School Dome Gym Concession 1303 West Gayle Street. Demerits: 0.

GANADO

Ganado Express 1006 S. Third Street. Demerits: 0. Violation follow up – Cooler repaired holding 33.1°; Continue to work on all other violations.

Lucky’s Kitchen & More 107 E. York St. Demerits: 0.

Texas Shaved Ice LLC (Y) Ganado Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

INEZ

The Bomb Diggity 208 Railroad. Demerits: 2; No CFM on duty; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

PORT LAVACA

7-Eleven # 36505 H 1800 S. Hwy 35. Demerits: 0.

Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center 2104 W. Austin. Demerits: 5; 0ppm; Date label; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Proper Date Marking and disposition.

First Convenience 1916 W. Austin. Demerits: 3; food prepared in home, expired food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

Julio’s Roasted & Sno Cones 419 N. Ann. Demerits: 0.

Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos 618 Broadway Street. Demerits: 0. Violation follow up – Mop sink corrected.

White’s BarBQue 1728 W. Main. Demerits: 1; Need to post last inspection in view of public.

SEADRIFT

Dockside Bait Mobile Unit. Demerits: 2; Permit expired; Food Establishment Permit (Current, Valid, and Posted).

VICTORIA

Big Daddy’z BBQ & Soul Food 611 S Moody St. Demerits: 9; Sanitizer; Need CFM on duty; Need food handlers; Re- seal all doors cracks; Need last inspection visible; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM. Other Violations – 1, Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean – 1; Food handler / no unathorized persons / personnel.

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Restaurant 1905 N Depot St. Demerits: 1; Cannot have dishes on top of sanitizer cloths. Environmental contamination.

Dairy Treet 4808 John Stockbauer. Demerits: 0.

Dominos 3803 Houston Hwy #8800. Demerits: 2; Needs one certified food manager licenses on duty at all hours of operation; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Don Jose Mexican Restaurant 2902 E. Airline. Demerits: 4; Improper cold holdl; All food must be 6” off the floor; Environmental contamination – 1; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

Don Lupe-Licious Tacos 5203 John Stockbauer. Demerits: 0.

Dos Hermanos Cantina 1701 N Laurent St. Demerits: 0.

Everest Food Mart 2000 E. Airline. Demerits: 0. Violations follow up; No leak in restroom; No longer using mini fridge; Paper towels at sink; Soap at sink.

Go Gi Korean BBQ & Sushi 4904 N. Navarro St. Demerits: 31; Need time and temp log; Molded food; Cover food items; Cannot store food in thank you bags; Need BOD kit; Live pest; Improper thawing; Cannot use raid; Need test strips; Sink needs paper towels; Need to use mop sink; All sanitizers cloths need to be stored in sanitizer buckets; Raw meat needs to be stored on bottom; All scoops need to have handle up, don’t use bowls; Outside trashcan lid needs to remain down at all times; Utensils cannot be stored between surfaces; Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records; Adequate handwashing facilities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Warewashing Facilities; installed, maintained, used; Environmental contamination – 1; Proper cooling method used; Equipment adequate to maintain proper temp; Single service & single use articles; properly stored and used – 1; Garbage and Refuse properly disposed; facilities; maintained – 1; Other Violations – 1 – Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored – 1; Thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test – 2; Proper Date Marking and disposition – 2; Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process, and HACCP plan.

Grand Buffet 4303 N. Navarro # 200. Demerits: 12; Improper cold hold; Date label Paint all wood; 36- All sanitizer cloths need to be in bucket; All scoops need a handle

Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored; Utensils, equipment, and linens; properly used, stored, dried and handled; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Food and Non-food Contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, and used;

H E B Food Store # 554 1505 E. Rio Grande. Demerits: 1; Observed crates of bread loafs on the floor, food needs to be 6 inches off the floor; Environmental contamination.

Knights of Columbus Hall 3610 N. Ben Wilson. Demerits: 0.

La Cabaña 2013 E. Red River. Demerits: 6; Need to document time on food; date label; clean ceiling above prep area; Physical facilities installed, maintained, clean; Proper Date Marking and disposition; Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records.

La Hacienda Mexican Café # 1 7702 N. Navarro. Demerits: 24; Improper cold hold; Cannot have fan on top of prep table; Cannot have raid; Leak at 3 comp sink; CFM not on duty; Cut lemons need to be on ice; Need test strips; All wood needs to be sealed; Employees need gloves and hairnets or ball caps; Sanitizer cloths need to be stored in bucket; Cannot use sanitizer cloths to separate tortillas; Need employee hand wash sign and first aid kit; Environmental contamination; Wiping Cloths; properly used and stored. Other Violations – 1 – Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Proper cooling method used; Equipment adequate to maintain proper temp – 2; Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used; Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System, proper disposal; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM.

Lucky’s Kitchen & More Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Mercy House 4409 N. John Stockbauer; 10- Sanitizer; Need paper towels at hand sink; Employees in kitchen need to have hair in net or cap; Personal Cleanliness / eating, drinking, or tobacco use; Adequate handwashing facillities; Accessible and properly supplied, used; Food contact surfaces and returnables; cleaned and sanitized.

Northside Nutrition 5803 John Stockbauer Ste. Demerits: 3; Black cooler not holding; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

Rocko’s Snow & Snacks Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Snowball Paradise Mobile Unit. Demerits: 6; Improper cold hold; No running water; Water from approved source; Plumbing installed; proper backflow device; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F); Violations follow up – Has running water and fridge temping 41°.

Tacos 2 Compadres #2 Mobile Unit. Demerits: 0.

Tex Mex Cuisine’s Mobile Food Unit. Demerits: 4; Improper cold hold; Need last inspection visible to the public; Returned later that day they purchased a new fridge temperature 41° okay to use.Other Violations – 1; Proper Cold Holding temperature (41F/45F).

The Texan #6 7305 N. Main St. Demerits: 3; Expired Food; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

The Texan #8 3402 State Hwy 185. Demerits: 1; All food needs to be 6” off the floor; Environmental contamination – 1.

Wendy’s # 68 3507 N. Navarro. Demerits: 0; Violation follow up – Prep table not reaching 41 or below. Will call when ready.

YOAKUM

Circle K Store #2704035 608 Highway 77-A. Demerits: 5; Observed expired eggs for sale in walk-in cooler; Need a Certified Food Manager on duty at all times; Person in charge present, demonstration of knowledge, and CFM; Food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe.

Yoakum Packing Co. 500 Front St. Demerits: 0.