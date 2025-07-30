Community and Club News for July 30

TOWN TALK WITH CITIZENS CEO MIKE OLSON

The City of Victoria’s Town Talk podcast kicked off a two-part series on Victoria’s local hospitals with an episode featuring Citizens Medical Center CEO Mike Olson, who visited to discuss advances at the hospital as well as the importance of high-quality local health care.

Olson’s 30-year career in health care has led his family to live in many different states, so he speaks from experience when he says that Victoria is “a great place to be.”

The episode highlighted the role of health care in growing Victoria, through improving quality of life as well as job creation. With over 1,200 employees, Citizens is one of the largest employers in Victoria.

“That is the group that really makes us click and helps us to be successful in all we’re doing,” Olson said. “We can have all the greatest buildings and technology, but our people are what really make a difference for us.”

Olson also outlined recent and upcoming improvements at Citizens, including the addition of more specialty physicians who will expand the treatment options available to residents.

To learn more, watch or listen to the latest episode of Town Talk on YouTube at Victoria Texas Videos or on Spotify at Town Talk (City of Victoria).

SCHULENBERG FESTIVAL

It’s time once again for the annual Schulenburg Festival, also known as the “National Party of Texas.” From Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 3, there is a full weekend of events with something for everyone.

Activities include continuous live music, rodeo, cook‐offs, carnival and kids’ inflatables,

parade, arts & crafts vendors, cornhole, kiddie parade, tricycle races, softball, basketball, fun run, golf, cow chip and egg toss, dunking board and class reunions.

Friday’s music headliner is Logan Ryan Band, a powerhouse of Red Dirt country and Americana, blending raw storytelling from a variety of influences, including Robert Earl Keen and Charlie Robison. Lead singer Logan Ryan Skloss began writing songs at just 11 years old. Their growing catalog includes fan favorites, like “Signed, Love Wynonna”, and the breakout hit “Tecovas,” plus “Cigarettes and Alcohol.”

Also performing on Friday night is Desert Highway, an Eagles tribute band. “We decided to try

something different this year. Everyone loves to sing along with familiar songs, and what better band to pay homage to than The Eagles,” President Michael Zweschper said. Texas‐based Desert Highway is nationally recognized — with precision musicianship, rich harmonies, and authentic arrangements, they deliver a powerful and immersive experience that captures the spirit and soul of the Eagles. “Friday will be a nice mix of familiar tunes and a new Texas country artist,” Zweschper said.

Friday’s music kicks off with Erica Daniels, a born and raised Texas artist. She offers an eclectic music experience, pulling influences from a variety of acts. She has shared the stage with many national recording acts and will debut on the Festival stage at 6:30 pm.

Gate admission for all activities is $20 for Friday night, and $25 on Saturday evening after 5 p.m. Admission on Thursday and Sunday is free, and there is no charge to enter the park before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Also, there is no admission charge for children 12 and under at any time.

Detailed information, including entry forms, can be found on the Festival website: schulenburgfestival.org.

Construction begins on senior apartments

Construction is underway on The Victorian, a new affordable apartment complex for seniors, in the 1000 block of John Stockbauer Drive. This private development by Realtex Development Corporation will offer 68 one- and two-bedroom apartments for residents 55 and older.

Amenities will include elevators, a fitness center, a business center, a resort-style pool, a dog park and barbecue areas for picnics. Certain units will be set aside for residents who make 30%, 50% and 60% of Victoria’s area median income, and these units will be priced to be affordable to residents in those income ranges according to state guidelines. Leasing is expected to begin in June 2026, and the apartments will open in October 2026.

Learn more about The Victorian.

HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY

You are invited to join in the posthumous birthday celebration of Cuero Medal of Honor recipient Msgt. Roy P. Benavidez, who would have turned 90 this year, on Tuesday, Aug.5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at his statue in Memorial Park at 920 E. Broadway St. in Cuero.

This special ceremony will be attended by members of Benavidez’s family. Light refreshments will be served.

Benavidez is a local hero who passed away in 1998.

KERRVILLE AREA RECOVERY FUND

The July 4 floods left a lasting impact on the Hill Country community. While the first wave of help is on the ground, recovery will take time – and that’s where the Kerrville Area Rebuilding and Recovery Fund comes in.

The Kerrville Area Rebuilding and Recovery fund is dedicated to supporting the long-term rebuilding efforts of the Kerrville area. While immediate needs are being addressed, this fund will remain in place to assist with the ongoing recovery and restoration in the months to come.

This initiative aims to provide immediate and long-term support for affected businesses for repairs, facade improvements, new signage, utility bill payments and gap funding. The fund will direct resources to Chamber memes whose businesses have been negatively impacted by the flood. Contact the Kerrville Chamber at info@kerrvillechamber.biz.