Generals beat Bombers 6-5 in 12 inning walkoff thriller

The Victoria Generals started Texas Collegiate League postseason play Tuesday night against the Brazos Valley Bombers. It turned out to be Victoria’s most thrilling game of the year at Riverside Stadium. Victoria won 6-5 in walkoff fashion in a 12-inning affair.

The score was tied at 5-5 with one out and the Generals had speedy left fielder Caleb Cotton at third with one out. Designated hitter Juan Cantua was at the plate and was pitted against Brazos Valley right-handed reliever Brennan Greer. Cantua was behind in the count 1-2 when the next pitch got away from Bombers catcher Clark Springs. Caleb Cotton took advantage of the opportunity and bolted for the plate. He slid in safely to wrap up the contest.

“I was already at third with less than two outs. I’m generally looking for anything, a kickback or slow throw to the pitcher, anything to get that run in,” Cotton said.

Generals pitcher Hayden Tronson, who has been a starter for most of the season, pitched two innings of relief and picked up the victory. He allowed one earned run on one hit and picked up three strikeouts. Tronson’s final strikeout of the evening ended the top of the 12th, and Tronson headed toward the Generals bench pumping both hands and shouting with excitement at his teammates. He spoke about his new role as a reliever in a crucial extra-inning playoff situation.

“I’ve been a starter all summer. They put me in the bullpen because that’s where they thought I’d be in the playoffs. As fate would have it, I’m out there,” Tronson said. “I felt prepared, it was a much bigger moment. With the crowd and these teammates, you can’t help but do your best.”

Runs were harder to come by in the early portion of the contest. Through the first five innings, it was a scoreless tie. Brazos Valley posted a run in the sixth, then Victoria answered back with two in the home half of the frame. An RBI triple by rightfielder Reece Lunsford tied the game at 1-1. In the next at-bat, shortstop and TCL Player of the Year Diego Diaz roped an RBI double down the right field line to score Lunsford, but was thrown out at third trying to extend the hit into a triple.

Brazos Valley tied things up at 2-2 in the eighth after an infield error by Diaz. Both clubs scored two runs in the 10th, and a run apiece in the 11th before Cotton notched the winning run in the 12th. Brazos Valley used five total pitchers and Victoria used four. Offensively, Victoria collected six hits and Brazos Valley accounted for eight. Cotton talked about being ready to play the second game of the series after such an emotional win at home.

“We’ve been doing it all summer. It’s another game. If we go out there and play our game, and we should come out of there with another win,” Cotton added.

Game 2 of the series will take place at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday evening at Brazos Valley. If Victoria wins, they will advance to a one-game TCL championship playoff against either Baton Rouge or Acadiana. If Victoria loses, Game 3 with Brazos Valley will take place 7:05 p.m. Thursday evening at Riverside Stadium.

