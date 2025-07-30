Hallettsville’s Jorian Wilson chosen 3A first-team all-state

Swipe or click to see more

Hallettsville's Jorian Wilson was selected to the Class 3A first-team all-state team Wednesday. (Victoria Advocate file photo)

Hallettsville was disappointed when its season came to an end in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals.

The Brahmas breezed through District 25-3A play with a 14-0 record, and captured playoff wins over Karnes City and Marion.

But Hallettsville fell in three games to Falfurrias by a total of three runs.

The Brahmas finished with a 28-5 record, and their performance throughout the season did not go unnoticed.

Senior Jorian Wilson was a first-team selection in the outfield on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state team released Wednesday.

Hallettsville junior pitcher Hudson Chenard was chosen on the second team, and senior second baseman Tanner Wagner was picked on the third team.

Wilson will play at Texas A&M next season. He hit .434 with 14 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 41 RBIs.

Wilson had an on-base percentage of .605, scored 41 runs, and had a fielding percentage of .966.

Tidehaven finished in a three-way tie for second place in District 25-3A.

Tidehaven senior pitcher Ritchie Garcia, and senior first baseman Jachen Duran were selected to the third team.

Earning honorable mention were Goliad catcher Barrett Garcia, first baseman Kayden Caka, second baseman Phinn Wallek, and outfielder Cy Henke, and Van Vleck catcher Wade Hudson.

Wall junior pitcher Greg Reichenau was selected as the player of the year, and Wall’s Jeremy Gordon was named coach of the year.

BLUE BELL/TSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Ethan Ortega, Corpus Christi London, sr.; Gage Reichenau, Wall, jr.; Will McIntire, Boyd, soph.

Relief pitcher – Zak Garcia, Corpus Christi London, sr.

Catcher – Gunnar Dillard, Wall, sr.

First baseman – Jake Ivey, Gunter, soph.

Second baseman – RJ Olivares, Corpus Christi London, sr.

Shortstop – (tie) Caleb Braden, Wall, sr. and Jax Heid, Boyd, sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Reid Ballard, Wall, jr. and Cooper Haygood, Whitney, sr.

Outfielders – Hagyn Barbee, Wall, jr.; Jorian Wilson, Hallettsville, sr.; Colton Patton, Boyd, jr.

Designated hitter – Jarrett Waggoner, Gunter, sr.

Player of the year – Reichenau, Wall

Coach of the year – Jeremy Gordon, Wall

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Hudson Chenard, Hallettsville, jr.; Jair Flores, Lytle, sr.; Dylan Nabors, Liberty-Eylau, sr.

Relief pitcher – Creed Rainer, Gunter, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Christian Olivares, Corpus Christi London, soph. and Gentry Pounds, Idalou, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Peyton Harrison, Atlanta, sr. and Huck Schoenvogel, Marion, jr.

Second baseman – Alex Martinez, Edgewood, sr.

Shortstop – (tie) Aiden Salinas, Corpus Christi London, soph.; Brock Broddie, Gunter, sr.

Third baseman – Luke Polasek, Brazos, soph.

Outfielders – Jayden Mitchell, Daingerfield, sr.; Carsen Summerlin, Mount Vernon, sr.; Gerrit Boschma, Shallowater, jr

Designated hitter – Ruben Castellanos, Rio Hondo, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Ritchie Garcia, Tidehaven, sr.; Maverick McAllister, Thrall, sr.; (tie) Jarrett Waggoner, Gunter, sr. and Remi Rountree, New Diana, sr.

Relief pitcher – Brayden Bomar, Whitesboro, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Ethan Guzman, Clyde, sr.; Mason Hill, Lytle, soph.; and Noah Tart, Franklin, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Jechan Duran, Tidehaven, sr. and Christopher Galvan, Rio Hondo, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Tanner Wagner, Hallettsville, sr. and Pierre Keeney, Shallowater, sr.

Shortstop – Major Luna, Poth, jr.

Third baseman – Max Mangum, East Bernard, soph.

Outfielders – Landon Mayne, Grand Saline, sr.; Kash Koontz, Idalou, sr.; Jacob Johnson, Blanco, sr.

Designated hitter – Will Sanford, Arp, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Jamie Chipman, Academy, soph.; Maverick Delgado, Ingram, sr.; Wyatt Gavit, Jacksboro, jr.; Triston Haugh, Liberty-Eylau, sr.; Hunter Kunk, Kountze, sr.; Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro, sr.; Jayden Lozano, San Diego, sr.; Cord Rager, Maypearl, sr.; AJ Ramirez, Iowa Park, soph.; Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro, sr.; Zach Wright, Orange Grove, sr.

Catchers – Tyson Brooks, Maypearl, sr.; Derek Elizondo, Hondo, jr.; Barrett Garcia, Goliad, sr.; Carter GoDair, Eustace, sr.; Wade Hutson, Van Vleck, sr.; Nieko Martinez, Breckenridge, sr.; Jaxen Prince, Tatum, sr.; Michael Stewart, Holliday, sr.

First basemen – Brandon Buchanan, Bishop, sr.; Kayden Caka, Goliad, soph.; Levi Green, New Diana, jr.; A.J. Phillips, Franklin, soph.; Cord Rager, Maypearl, sr.

Second basemen – Jalen Arriaga, Bishop, sr.; Connor Daley, Anderson-Shiro, sr.; Major Jennings, Boyd, soph.; Aiden Rendon, Ingram, sr.; Mason Sherman, New Diana, jr.; Phin Wallek, Goliad, sr.

Shortstops – JT Benitez, Bishop, soph.; Ripken Birdwell, Hooks, jr.; Ryder Bowers, Mount Vernon, jr.; Colby Clinkscales, Jim Ned, sr.; Maddox McDonald, Shallowater, jr.; Diego Medina, Lyford, soph.; Easton Rinewalt, West, sr.; Kevin Rios, Dalhart, sr.; Scott Rodriguez, Crystal City, sr.; Lincoln Wagner, Scurry-Rosser, sr.; Cooper Wilson, Idalou, soph.

Third basemen – Derek Chavera, Falfurrias, sr.; Noel Reta, Raymondville, jr.; Gael Silva, Lyford, jr.; Zach Wright, Orange Grove, sr.

Outfielders – Brady Greenwood, sr.; Kobe Haynes, Whitney, soph.; Cy Henke, Goliad, soph.; Messiah Miller, Randolph, sr.; Owen Moore, Grandview, jr.; Colton Reynolds, Bushland, sr.; Max Rodriguez, Bushland, sr.; Zack Scott, Shallowater, sr.; Wade Stallones, Franklin, sr.; Jake Westerfield, Callisburg, sr.