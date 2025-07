Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Joyce Schaar Willemin passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Visitation is Friday, August 1, 2025 from 9:30AM to 10:30AM with a Funeral Service at 10:30AM at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 2535 Coletoville Rd. in Victoria, Texas. Burial will follow at Coletoville Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net