New businesses for July 30

The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office from July 14-21: 

  • Stamped and noted, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite H, Victoria, owned by Rhonda Barrios.
  • Harco House, 552 S. FM 444, Inez, owned by Bianca Smiley.
  • Longhorn Trucking & Contracting, 4901 Hyak St., Victoria, owned by Mark Alvarado.
  • The Crazy Gringo, 1906 Mission Dr., Victoria, owned by Noel R. Gestner.
  • J.K. Cabinetry, 808 East Mistletoe Ave., Victoria, owned by Jason Koehn.
  • James E. Davis, P.O. Box 639, Edna, Texas, owned by James E. Davis.
  • Longoria’s Outdoor Solutions, 114 Rio Vista Dr., Victoria, owned by Caleb Longoria.

