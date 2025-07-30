New businesses for July 30

The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office from July 14-21:

Stamped and noted, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite H, Victoria, owned by Rhonda Barrios.

Harco House, 552 S. FM 444, Inez, owned by Bianca Smiley.

Longhorn Trucking & Contracting, 4901 Hyak St., Victoria, owned by Mark Alvarado.

The Crazy Gringo, 1906 Mission Dr., Victoria, owned by Noel R. Gestner.

J.K. Cabinetry, 808 East Mistletoe Ave., Victoria, owned by Jason Koehn.

James E. Davis, P.O. Box 639, Edna, Texas, owned by James E. Davis.

Longoria’s Outdoor Solutions, 114 Rio Vista Dr., Victoria, owned by Caleb Longoria.