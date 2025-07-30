New businesses for July 30
Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025
The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office from July 14-21:
- Stamped and noted, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite H, Victoria, owned by Rhonda Barrios.
- Harco House, 552 S. FM 444, Inez, owned by Bianca Smiley.
- Longhorn Trucking & Contracting, 4901 Hyak St., Victoria, owned by Mark Alvarado.
- The Crazy Gringo, 1906 Mission Dr., Victoria, owned by Noel R. Gestner.
- J.K. Cabinetry, 808 East Mistletoe Ave., Victoria, owned by Jason Koehn.
- James E. Davis, P.O. Box 639, Edna, Texas, owned by James E. Davis.
- Longoria’s Outdoor Solutions, 114 Rio Vista Dr., Victoria, owned by Caleb Longoria.
