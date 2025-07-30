Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Roland F. Albrecht, Jr., 91, of Victoria, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Austin, Texas. He was born July 2, 1934, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Roland Albrecht, Sr. and Helen Albrecht.

Roland enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, camping, golfing, and dancing with his love anywhere, even the back patio or den. They loved to travel but couldn’t wait to get home. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Roland enjoyed watching his Dallas Cowboys, and classic westerns and loved to barbecue with a beer in his hand. He will always be remembered by many families and friends for his one-of-a-kind personality, laugh, charm and the genuine Christian man he was. For those that are left behind, his legacy and teachings will continue to guide us throughout the rest of our lives. We will forever be wrapped in his love, and we will miss him dearly. He married the love of his life JoAnn Herbold Albrecht on November 14, 1954, in Victoria. He was a Lineman and Dispatcher for Central Power and Light Company for 47 years. Roland was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served on church council; Goliad Country Club; Dacosta Hall and many other dance clubs; CPL Bowling Club.

Leaving to cherish his memory, Roland is survived by his wife of 70 years, JoAnn Albrecht; daughter, Debbie McClanahan (Jobby), Becky Stevens (Wade); sons, Dennis Albrecht (Tammie); brother, Darrell Albrecht; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Albrecht, Sr. and Helen Albrecht.

Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas.

Memorial Donations may be made to American Heart Association and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.