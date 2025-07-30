Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Sammy “Sam” Curtis Holder, 70, went to be with his Heavenly Father suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Port Lavaca, Texas. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the same location with Rev. Billy Faltesek of Grace Community Church in Port Lavaca and Rev. David Murff of First Assembly of God Church in Edna presiding.

To read a full obituary and leave memorial condolences, please visit our website at www.richardsoncolonial.com