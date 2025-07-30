Walk off victory puts Generals closer to repeat title

Generals ace starting pitcher Brock Lambert (18) wound up with a no-decision in Tuesday night's 12-inning walkoff victory over Brazos Valley. He did not allow an earned run on three hits in five and two-thirds inning. (Robert Brewer/Victoria Advocate).

Following their thrilling 6-5 walk off victory in Tuesday night’s Texas Collegiate League 12-inning playoff game against Brazos Valley, the Victoria Generals traveled to Bryan for a chance to close out their first-round playoff series Wednesday night. The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. , past press time.

With one more victory, Victoria will clinch the Texas Division. A Victoria loss would send the series to a deciding Game 3 on Thursday back to Riverside Stadium.

If the Generals advance past Brazos Valley, they will play the winner of the Louisiana Division in a one-game winner take all matchup for the league championship. At the time of print, the Baton Rouge Rougarou led their best-of-three Louisiana Divisional series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters, 1-0. Baton Rouge defeated Acadiana Tuesday night at home, 5-4.

Should Baton Rouge win the Louisiana Division, they would host the one-game league championship contest as they closed out the regular season with the TCL’s best record at 38-10. Should both Baton Rouge and Victoria win their first-round series, Baton Rouge would host the championship game.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:05 p.m. The Generals are defending TCL champions and defeated Acadiana to take the league title in 2024.

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.