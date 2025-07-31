El Campo’s James Dorotik named 4A third-team all-state

El Campo’s James Dorotik was selected to the third team of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state baseball team released Thursday.

Dorotik, a senior, was chosen at third base for the Ricebirds, who advanced to the area round of the playoffs before losing to state champion Corpus Christi Calallen.

El Campo pitcher Lane Schulz and first baseman Clayton Stehling earned honorable mention.

Calallen senior outfielder Chase Lynch, and Canyon Lake senior shortstop Carter Williams shared player of the year honors.

Calallen’s Steve Chapman and Longview Spring Hill’s Garrett Methvin were named co-coaches of the year.

BLUE BELL/TSWA CLASS 4A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

Polls Will you go to watch a high school football game the first week of the season? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Evan O’Connor, Brock, jr.; Holding Herring, Mineral Wells, sr.; Collier Carroll, Calallen, jr.

Relief pitcher – Cody Andrade, Calallen, sr.

Catcher – Colton Blakley, Life Waxahachie, sr.

First baseman – Blake Quinn, Calallen, jr.

Second baseman – Sebastian Martinez, Benbrook, jr.

Shortstop – Carter Williams, Canyon Lake, sr.

Third baseman – Trent Thompson, Spring Hill, sr.

Outfielders – Chase Lynch, Calallen, sr.; Jesse Rusinek, Brock, sr.; (tie) Ty Taber, Krum, sr. and Hunter Rose Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.

Designated hitter – Trenton Beall, Spring Hill.

Co-players of the year – Williams, Canyon Lake and Lynch, Calallen

Co-coaches of the year – Steve Chapman, Calallen and Garrett Methvin, Longview Spring Hill

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Jesse Rusinek, Brock, sr.; Landon Bartell, Spring Hill, sr.; Brady Broeckel, Celina, sr.

Relief pitcher – (tie) Clay Mitchell, Sinton, jr. and Ryder Taylor, Graham, sr.

Catcher – Colt Brown, Geronimo Navarro, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Dean Hannah, China Spring, sr. and Tell Bryant, Hereford, sr.

Second baseman – Jarret Halter, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, sr.

Shortstop – Kash Wood, Sinton, sr.

Third baseman – Obed Reyes, Seminole, sr.

Outfielders –Travis Allen, Spring Hill, jr.; Elijah Farley, Navarro, sr.; Dylan Bohike, San Antonio Davenport, sr.

Designated hitter – Drayton Mitchell, Calallen, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Grant Burton, Spring Hill, sr.; Cade Segura, Pleasanton, sr.; Brady Smedshammer, Lorena, sr.

Relief pitcher –Jaden Moreno, Floresville, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Hayden Johnson, Decatur, sr.; Caleb Carrizales, Lorena, sr.; and Tripp Mahaney, Graham, jr.

First baseman – Marco Bandiero, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, sr.

Second baseman – Greyson Brooks, China Spring, sr.

Shortstop – (tie) Spencer Browning, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Carson Allen, Canyon, jr.

Third baseman – (tie) James Dorotik, El Campo, sr.; Max Lara, Tuloso-Midway, sr.

Outfielders – Dillon Keyes, Krum, sr.; Jacob Burris, Canyon, sr.; Nick Flores, Somerset, jr.

Designated hitter – Ahmad Riley, Manor New Tech, soph.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Tabor Anderson, Godley, soph.; Ozbie Buentello, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Owen Curtis, Salado, sr.; Ethan Foster, Bullard, jr.; Jacob Hinojosa, China Spring, fr.; Cade Moore, Carthage, sr.; Calvin Phelps, Lampasas, jr.; Graeson Register, Greenwood, jr.; Parker Seago, Little Cypress Mauriceville, sr.; Lane Schulz, El Campo, sr.

Catchers – Miguel Bermudez, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Erik Flores, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Fred Kirschner, Columbia, sr.; Max Neff, Pampa, jr.; CJ Riojas, Bridge City, jr.; Julian Suarez, Sinton, soph.; Diego Tagliaferro, Aubrey, jr.; Cutter Warren, Lufkin Hudson, jr.

First basemen – Max Burris, Eagle Mountain, jr.; Anthony Frausto III, San Antonio Davenport, fr.; Daylon Jefcoats, Andrews, sr.; Tanner Madara, Benbrook, soph.; Gavin Massey, Joshua, sr.; Dunn Smith, Hallsville, soph.; Clayton Stehling, El Campo, sr.

Second basemen – Brody Cole, Salado, sr.; Shaun Malone, Life Waxahachie, jr.; Ty McCoy, Lindale, sr.; Mateo Sanchez, Lubbock Estacado, sr.; Noah Zamora, Hereford, sr.

Shortstops – Ethan Bentley, West Plains, sr.; Dylan Dominguez, Greenwood, sr.; Rowin Donaldson, Seminole, sr.; Brent Ian Szczuroski, Hidalgo, sr.; Jose Nunez, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Grant Thrasher, Columbia, sr.

Third basemen – JJ Arredondo, Pleasanton, sr.; Barrett Fallon, San Antonio Davenport, jr.

Rawly Hinch, Van, soph.; Luke McLeod, Hardin-Jefferson, sr.; Ty Rigsby, Bullard, jr.; Jed Ross, Decatur, sr.; Ty Thames, Wimberley, sr.

Outfielders – Dylan Arriaga, Sinton, soph.; Grady Baetz, Van, sr.; Andrew Bellinio, Canyon, soph.; Hudson Brown, China Spring, fr.; Jace Elrod, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Hudson Leonard, Sunnyvale, soph.; Byron McClure, Godley, sr.; Joshua Olivas, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Cale Preston, Carthage, sr.

Designated hitters – Hudson Griffin, Lorena, sr.; Aiden Lozano, Robstown, jr.; Sebastian Marin, Aubrey, jr.; Ethan Robledo, Salado, jr.