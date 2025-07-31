Generals capture division championship with 1-0 win over Brazos Valley; will play Baton Rouge for league title

For the second year in a row, the Victoria Generals are the Texas Collegiate League Texas Division champions.

Victoria took the third and final game of its best-of-three divisional championship series with the Brazos Valley Bombers Thursday night. The Generals needed just one run to close out the Bombers 1-0 at Riverside Stadium.

Generals center fielder Damien Whitfield drove in the only run of the ballgame on a third inning single to right field. Catcher Levi Castelleja scored from third on the hit. He led off the inning with a walk, then advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw by Brazos Valley pitcher Owen Norrell.

“We were facing a tough lefty that was pitching well. In my first at-bat I grounded out to third. It was an 0-1 count, I earned myself a fastball and I hit it well,” Whitfield said.

Both teams combined for just five hits for the night. Victoria starting pitcher Blane Zeplin (2-0) picked up the victory. He pitched five innings, allowed just one hit and totaled six strikeouts against one walk. Zeplin retired the first eight Bombers batters in order, then after surrendering a double and a walk, retired the next seven hitters in order before he exited the game. Norrell suffered the loss for Brazos Valley.

Hard throwing Victoria reliver David Lopez recorded a rare four-inning save. He allowed two hits and struck out four in an extended relief appearance. It was Lopez’s second save of the season, and his longest outing of the year.

Brazos Valley managed to load the bases with two outs in the eighth inning. Facing Zac Daigre and ahead in the count 1-2, Lopez induced a slowly hit grounder that was fielded cleanly by Victoria first baseman Travis Bragg. Daigre hustled hard down the first base line, but Bragg flipped the ball to Lopez, who was on his way to first. After catching Bragg’s flip, Lopez just beat Daigre to the bag to record the final out of the inning and end Brazos Valley’s scoring threat.

“Coming back from injury was big time for me,” Lopez said. “I had the confidence to know they were not going to score.”

In the ninth, Lopez retired three of the four batters he faced. With a man on second, Generals shortstop Diego Diaz caught the final out on a line drive on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

“When he caught the last out, that was perfect. That’s like a dream,” Lopez added.

Also on Thursday, the Baton Rouge Rougarou topped the Acadiana Cane Cutters 7-2 to win the Louisiana Division championship. Victoria will travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday and play for the TCL Championship. Start time for that game is slated for 7 p.m.

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at robert.brewer@vicad.com.