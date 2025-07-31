Generals fall 5-0 to Bombers in Game 2; Game 3 tonight at Riverside

The Victoria Generals and Brazos Valley Bombers are all evened up at 1-1.

Wednesday night, the Victoria Generals were in Bryan and had an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Texas Collegiate League championship game. However, Brazos Valley had other plans and upended the defending league champs 5-0 in Game 2 of the TCL Texas Divisional playoff.

It was a scoreless tie after five full innings. Then Brazos Valley posted two runs in the sixth and seventh innings, and one more in the eighth to sink the Generals. Victoria posted just two hits in the contest. Pitcher Drew Wenske (4-1) suffered the loss for Victoria. He pitched six and two-thirds, and allowed four earned runs on six hits. Brennan Greer (3-1) pitched six innings of shutout baseball for the Bombers and earned the victory.

Game 3 of the series is set for 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria tonight.

In the Louisiana Division, the Acadiana Cane Cutters also forced a Game 3 in their series with the Baton Rouge Rougarou. They earned a 3-2 win over Baton Rouge Wednesday night at will play for the divisional crown Thursday evening in Baton Rouge. The TCL championship game is scheduled for Saturday.