Town Talk continues health care series with DeTar CEO

The City of Victoria’s Town Talk podcast continued its two-part series on local hospitals with an episode featuring DeTar Healthcare System CEO Bernard Leger, who spoke about new specialty services, community outreach efforts and an upcoming partnership with Texas A&M University-Victoria.

The episode highlighted DeTar’s investments in medical infrastructure and physician training that aim to improve health care access in the Crossroads region. Leger emphasized that growing and retaining local talent is critical for long-term improvements in care delivery.

“This partnership with Texas A&M University-Victoria will help students who are pursuing careers in medicine find opportunities to train and stay right here in our community,” Leger said. “We’re building a pipeline that supports both education and high-quality patient care.”

Leger also discussed how DeTar is expanding access to specialty services that once required travel to major metropolitan areas. DeTar now offers continuous coverage in key specialties such as urology and gastroenterology, along with advanced cardiac procedures and cardiovascular surgery.

“We want residents to know they don’t have to go far to get exceptional care,” Leger said. “Whether it’s cancer treatment, heart procedures, or pediatric services, it’s available right here at home.”

The episode also touched on DeTar’s growing family medicine residency program, with two graduates set to begin practicing at a new clinic on the A&M-Victoria campus this August. The clinic will serve students and the broader community, offering both scheduled and walk-in appointments.

In addition to medical care, Leger outlined how DeTar supports the community through outreach efforts like the annual Peanut Butter Drive, which collected over 4,400 jars in support of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. The hospital has also contributed funding to the VISD Education Foundation to support health care programs for high school students.

To learn more, watch or listen to the latest episode of Town Talk on YouTube at Victoria Texas Videos or on Spotify at Town Talk (City of Victoria).